Tue Dec 17 2024 09:33:01
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 148.05 0.10%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 310.15 0.34%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 794.75 1.28%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 1,256.80 -0.89%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 335.40 0.18%
LIVE UPDATES

Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI Shares Decline in Today's Trading Session

1 min read . Updated: 17 Dec 2024, 09:37 AM IST
Livemint

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : Sbi stock price went down today, 17 Dec 2024, by -0.16 %. The stock closed at 860.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 859.35 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, SBI's stock opened at 859 and closed at 861.7, reflecting a positive movement. The stock reached a high of 866.2 and a low of 857.8 throughout the day. With a market capitalization of 768,365.2 crore, SBI's performance is noteworthy, especially considering its 52-week high of 912.1 and low of 600.7. The BSE volume for the day was 252,691 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Dec 2024, 09:37:47 AM IST

Sbi Live Updates: Sbi trading at ₹859.35, down -0.16% from yesterday's ₹860.7

Sbi Live Updates: Sbi share price is at 859.35 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 857.1 and 865.7 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 857.1 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 865.7 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 Dec 2024, 09:20:03 AM IST

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The share price of SBI has increased by 0.14%, currently trading at 861.90. Over the past year, SBI shares have appreciated by 32.81%, reaching 861.90. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 15.17%, reaching 24,668.25 during the same time frame.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.34%
3 Months11.26%
6 Months2.59%
YTD34.09%
1 Year32.81%
17 Dec 2024, 08:47:09 AM IST

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Sbi on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1865.7Support 1857.1
Resistance 2870.35Support 2853.15
Resistance 3874.3Support 3848.5
17 Dec 2024, 08:31:06 AM IST

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1000.0, 16.18% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 690.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1075.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy17181818
    Buy11111112
    Hold5554
    Sell4443
    Strong Sell1112
17 Dec 2024, 08:15:00 AM IST

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Sbi volume yesterday was 6 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 12872 k

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 48.07% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 252 k.

17 Dec 2024, 08:04:43 AM IST

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Sbi closed at ₹861.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 866.2 & 857.8 yesterday to end at 860.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

