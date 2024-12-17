Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI Shares Decline in Today's Trading Session

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, SBI's stock opened at ₹859 and closed at ₹861.7, reflecting a positive movement. The stock reached a high of ₹866.2 and a low of ₹857.8 throughout the day. With a market capitalization of ₹768,365.2 crore, SBI's performance is noteworthy, especially considering its 52-week high of ₹912.1 and low of ₹600.7. The BSE volume for the day was 252,691 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Sbi Live Updates: Sbi share price is at ₹859.35 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹857.1 and ₹865.7 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹857.1 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 865.7 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The share price of SBI has increased by 0.14%, currently trading at ₹861.90. Over the past year, SBI shares have appreciated by 32.81%, reaching ₹861.90. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 15.17%, reaching 24,668.25 during the same time frame.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.34%
|3 Months
|11.26%
|6 Months
|2.59%
|YTD
|34.09%
|1 Year
|32.81%
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Sbi on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|865.7
|Support 1
|857.1
|Resistance 2
|870.35
|Support 2
|853.15
|Resistance 3
|874.3
|Support 3
|848.5
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1000.0, 16.18% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹690.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1075.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|17
|18
|18
|18
|Buy
|11
|11
|11
|12
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Sell
|4
|4
|4
|3
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|2
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 48.07% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 252 k.
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹866.2 & ₹857.8 yesterday to end at ₹860.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend