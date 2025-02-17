Hello User
Sbi Share Price Live blog for 17 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:49 AM IST
Livemint

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : Sbi stock price went down today, 17 Feb 2025, by -0.73 %. The stock closed at 727.30 per share. The stock is currently trading at 722 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, SBI opened at 729.45 and closed at 727.30, showing a slight decline. The stock reached a high of 732.70 and a low of 716.15 during the day. SBI's market capitalization stood at 644,315.27 crore. Over the past year, the stock has fluctuated between a 52-week high of 912.10 and a low of 702.10, with a BSE trading volume of 895,669 shares.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Feb 2025, 08:49 AM IST Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Sbi on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1731.13Support 1714.43
Resistance 2740.37Support 2706.97
Resistance 3747.83Support 3697.73
17 Feb 2025, 08:35 AM IST Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 925.0, 28.12% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 700.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1050.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy17171718
    Buy12121111
    Hold5555
    Sell3344
    Strong Sell1111
17 Feb 2025, 08:18 AM IST Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Sbi volume yesterday was 11 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 14687 k

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 22.97% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 895 k.

17 Feb 2025, 08:04 AM IST Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Sbi closed at ₹727.30 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 732.70 & 716.15 yesterday to end at 722. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

