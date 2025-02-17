Sbi Share Price Live blog for 17 Feb 2025

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, SBI opened at ₹729.45 and closed at ₹727.30, showing a slight decline. The stock reached a high of ₹732.70 and a low of ₹716.15 during the day. SBI's market capitalization stood at ₹644,315.27 crore. Over the past year, the stock has fluctuated between a 52-week high of ₹912.10 and a low of ₹702.10, with a BSE trading volume of 895,669 shares.
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Sbi on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|731.13
|Support 1
|714.43
|Resistance 2
|740.37
|Support 2
|706.97
|Resistance 3
|747.83
|Support 3
|697.73
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹925.0, 28.12% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹700.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1050.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|17
|17
|17
|18
|Buy
|12
|12
|11
|11
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Sell
|3
|3
|4
|4
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 22.97% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 895 k.
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹732.70 & ₹716.15 yesterday to end at ₹722. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend