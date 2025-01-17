Sbi Share Price Live blog for 17 Jan 2025

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, SBI's stock opened at ₹761.65 and closed at ₹754, marking a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹776.55 and a low of ₹760.05. With a market capitalization of ₹672,648.60 crore, SBI's 52-week high stands at ₹912.1, while the 52-week low is ₹600.7. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 511,761 shares, reflecting active market participation.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 5.74% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 511 k.
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹776.55 & ₹760.05 yesterday to end at ₹766.4. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend