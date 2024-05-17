Sbi Share Price Highlights : Sbi closed today at ₹817.85, up 0.73% from yesterday's ₹811.9

Sbi Share Price Highlights : On the last day, SBI's stock opened at ₹825, closed at ₹820.4, with a high of ₹826 and a low of ₹797.5. The market capitalization stood at ₹724589.24 crore. The 52-week high was at ₹839.6 and the low was at ₹543.15. The BSE volume recorded was 827240 shares traded.
Disclaimer
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Shareholding information
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Sbi has a 10.36% MF holding & 11.09% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 10.48% in december to 10.36% in march quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 10.91% in december to 11.09% in march quarter.
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: SBI achieved a ROE of 17.34% in the most recent fiscal year. The return on investment value was -99999.99% in the last fiscal year. Consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 15.85% and 16.59% respectively.
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Financial performance
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: SBI has shown an EPS growth of 44.13% and a revenue growth of 16.45% in the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months, the company has a revenue of 4391885.00 cr which is 0.00% higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company has a predicted growth for revenue and profit for the quarter.
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹780.0, 4.63% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹570.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹890.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|18
|21
|21
|22
|Buy
|12
|10
|10
|11
|Hold
|7
|6
|6
|4
|Sell
|1
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|2
|1
|1
|1
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The SBI share price rose by 0.73% today, reaching ₹817.85, while its peers are experiencing mixed results. ICICI Bank is declining, while HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, and Kotak Mahindra Bank are all trending upwards. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.28% and 0.34% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|HDFC Bank
|1464.9
|4.75
|0.33
|1757.8
|1363.45
|1112871.44
|ICICI Bank
|1130.45
|-0.75
|-0.07
|1169.3
|898.85
|793839.93
|State Bank Of India
|817.85
|5.95
|0.73
|839.6
|543.15
|729899.39
|Axis Bank
|1143.5
|3.35
|0.29
|1182.8
|909.1
|352949.32
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|1697.0
|25.1
|1.5
|2063.0
|1544.15
|337350.02
Sbi Share Price Today Live: State Bank Of India share price live: Today's Price range
Sbi Share Price Today Live: The State Bank Of India stock had a low price of ₹811.5 and a high price of ₹822.4 on the current day.
Sbi Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 0.6%; Futures open interest increased by 0.46%
Sbi Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and open interest in SBI indicates potential positive price movement ahead. Traders may consider maintaining their long positions.
Sbi Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 3 PM is -38.06% lower than yesterday
Sbi Share Price Today Live: The volume of SBI traded until 3 PM is down by 38.06% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹817.85, showing a decrease of 0.73%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with higher volume may signal further price declines.
Sbi Share Price Today Live: Sbi closed today at ₹817.85, up 0.73% from yesterday's ₹811.9
Sbi Share Price Today Live: Sbi share price closed the day at ₹817.85 - a 0.73% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 826.85 , 840.9 , 855.65. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 798.05 , 783.3 , 769.25.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Sbi Share Price Today Live:
Sbi Share Price Today Live: Sbi trading at ₹818.75, up 0.84% from yesterday's ₹811.9
Sbi Share Price Today Live: Sbi share price is at ₹818.75 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹798.05 and ₹826.85 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹798.05 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 826.85 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|817.08
|10 Days
|816.71
|20 Days
|795.41
|50 Days
|771.54
|100 Days
|715.69
|300 Days
|650.00
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Sbi Short Term and Long Term Trends
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Sbi share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is -31.43% lower than yesterday
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The volume of SBI shares traded until 2 PM is down by 31.43% compared to yesterday, while the price is at ₹817.75, reflecting a decrease of 0.72%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume may signal further price declines.
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 818.93 and 814.43 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 814.43 and selling near the hourly resistance at 818.93.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|817.55
|Support 1
|814.65
|Resistance 2
|819.1
|Support 2
|813.3
|Resistance 3
|820.45
|Support 3
|811.75
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹780.0, 4.45% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹570.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹890.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|18
|21
|21
|22
|Buy
|12
|10
|10
|11
|Hold
|7
|6
|6
|4
|Sell
|1
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|2
|1
|1
|1
Sbi Share Price Today Live: Sbi trading at ₹817.2, up 0.65% from yesterday's ₹811.9
Sbi Share Price Today Live: Sbi share price is at ₹817.2 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹798.05 and ₹826.85 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹798.05 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 826.85 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Sbi Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 1 PM is -21.50% lower than yesterday
Sbi Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of SBI by 1 PM is down by 21.50% compared to yesterday. The price is currently at ₹817.35, showing a decrease of 0.67%. Volume traded is a key indicator in analyzing trends alongside price movements. When prices increase with a higher volume, it indicates a sustainable uptrend, while a decrease in prices with higher volume may suggest further price declines.
Sbi Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Sbi Share Price Today Live: SBI reached a high of 819.5 and a low of 815.0 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support of 817.18 (Support level 1), suggesting bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring potential support levels at 815.87 and 814.28.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|818.93
|Support 1
|814.43
|Resistance 2
|821.47
|Support 2
|812.47
|Resistance 3
|823.43
|Support 3
|809.93
Sbi Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 0.43%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.74%
Sbi Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price combined with a decrease in open interest for SBI indicates that the current upward trend may be weakening, potentially leading to a peak or a reversal in the near future.
Sbi Share Price Today Live: State Bank Of India share price live: Today's Price range
Sbi Share Price Today Live: The State Bank Of India stock reached a low of ₹811.5 and a high of ₹822.4 on the current day.
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -19.06% lower than yesterday
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The volume of SBI traded until 12 AM is 19.06% lower than yesterday, with the price at ₹816.55, a decrease of 0.57%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume suggests a sustainable upturn, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price declines.
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 821.43 and 817.53 levels in the past hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 817.53 and selling near the hourly resistance at 821.43.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|820.08
|Support 1
|817.18
|Resistance 2
|821.67
|Support 2
|815.87
|Resistance 3
|822.98
|Support 3
|814.28
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Sbi Short Term and Long Term Trends
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Sbi share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|817.08
|10 Days
|816.71
|20 Days
|795.41
|50 Days
|771.54
|100 Days
|715.69
|300 Days
|650.00
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Sbi trading at ₹819.05, up 0.88% from yesterday's ₹811.9
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Sbi share price is at ₹819.05 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹798.05 and ₹826.85 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹798.05 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 826.85 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Sbi Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is -18.26% lower than yesterday
Sbi Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of SBI until 11 AM is 18.26% lower than yesterday, with the price at ₹819.2, down by 0.9%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume implies a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal a further decline in prices.
Sbi Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Sbi Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 823.23 and 814.58 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider employing rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 814.58 and selling near the hourly resistance at 823.23.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|821.43
|Support 1
|817.53
|Resistance 2
|823.87
|Support 2
|816.07
|Resistance 3
|825.33
|Support 3
|813.63
Sbi Share Price Today Live: Sbi trading at ₹820.35, up 1.04% from yesterday's ₹811.9
Sbi Share Price Today Live: Sbi share price is at ₹820.35 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹798.05 and ₹826.85 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹798.05 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 826.85 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Sbi Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers
Sbi Share Price Today Live: Today, SBI's share price increased by 1.15% to reach ₹821.25, outperforming its peers. While ICICI Bank and Axis Bank are experiencing a decline in their stock prices, HDFC Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank are both seeing an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.24% and 0.35% each, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|HDFC Bank
|1464.0
|3.85
|0.26
|1757.8
|1363.45
|1112187.72
|ICICI Bank
|1130.25
|-0.95
|-0.08
|1169.3
|898.85
|793699.49
|State Bank Of India
|821.25
|9.35
|1.15
|839.6
|543.15
|732933.75
|Axis Bank
|1139.95
|-0.2
|-0.02
|1182.8
|909.1
|351853.59
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|1688.55
|16.65
|1.0
|2063.0
|1544.15
|335670.23
Sbi Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Sbi Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹780.0, 4.9% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹570.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹890.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|18
|21
|21
|22
|Buy
|12
|10
|10
|11
|Hold
|7
|6
|6
|4
|Sell
|1
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|2
|1
|1
|1
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -17.27% lower than yesterday
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The volume of SBI traded until 10 AM is 17.27% lower than yesterday, while the price was at ₹820.8, showing a decrease of 1.1%. Both volume and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend combined with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Sbi touched a high of 821.45 & a low of 812.8 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|823.23
|Support 1
|814.58
|Resistance 2
|826.67
|Support 2
|809.37
|Resistance 3
|831.88
|Support 3
|805.93
Sbi Share Price Live Updates:
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Today, SBI's share price rose by 0.5% to reach ₹816, while its counterparts in the market are experiencing mixed results. HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and Axis Bank are all declining, whereas Kotak Mahindra Bank is showing an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by -0.17% and -0.09% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|HDFC Bank
|1456.0
|-4.15
|-0.28
|1757.8
|1363.45
|1106110.19
|ICICI Bank
|1125.0
|-6.2
|-0.55
|1169.3
|898.85
|790012.76
|State Bank Of India
|816.0
|4.1
|0.5
|839.6
|543.15
|728248.33
|Axis Bank
|1136.5
|-3.65
|-0.32
|1182.8
|909.1
|350788.72
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|1675.7
|3.8
|0.23
|2063.0
|1544.15
|333115.75
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.08%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.2%
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price combined with a decrease in open interest for SBI indicates that the current upward trend may be weakening, potentially signaling a peak or a reversal in the stock's movement in the near future.
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Sbi trading at ₹814, up 0.26% from yesterday's ₹811.9
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Sbi share price is at ₹814 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹798.05 and ₹826.85 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹798.05 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 826.85 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Sbi Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Sbi Share Price Today Live: The share price of SBI has increased by 0.30% and is currently trading at ₹814.30. Over the past year, SBI shares have seen a significant gain of 38.49% to reach ₹814.30. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 22.52% to reach 22403.85 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.96%
|3 Months
|4.26%
|6 Months
|38.88%
|YTD
|26.46%
|1 Year
|38.49%
Sbi Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Sbi Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Sbi on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|826.85
|Support 1
|798.05
|Resistance 2
|840.9
|Support 2
|783.3
|Resistance 3
|855.65
|Support 3
|769.25
Sbi Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Sbi Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹780.0, 3.93% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹570.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹890.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|18
|21
|21
|22
|Buy
|12
|10
|10
|11
|Hold
|7
|6
|6
|4
|Sell
|1
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|2
|1
|1
|1
Sbi Share Price Today Live: Sbi volume yesterday was 21 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 21614 k
Sbi Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 1.16% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 20 mn & BSE volume was 827 k.
Sbi Share Price Today Live: Sbi closed at ₹820.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook
Sbi Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹826 & ₹797.5 yesterday to end at ₹820.4. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!