Sbi Share Price Highlights : Sbi closed today at 817.85, up 0.73% from yesterday's 811.9

48 min read . 08:08 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Sbi Share Price Highlights : Sbi stock price went up today, 17 May 2024, by 0.73 %. The stock closed at 811.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 817.85 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi Share Price Highlights

Sbi Share Price Highlights : On the last day, SBI's stock opened at 825, closed at 820.4, with a high of 826 and a low of 797.5. The market capitalization stood at 724589.24 crore. The 52-week high was at 839.6 and the low was at 543.15. The BSE volume recorded was 827240 shares traded.

Disclaimer

17 May 2024, 08:08 PM IST Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Shareholding information

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Sbi has a 10.36% MF holding & 11.09% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 10.48% in december to 10.36% in march quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 10.91% in december to 11.09% in march quarter.

17 May 2024, 07:41 PM IST Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: SBI achieved a ROE of 17.34% in the most recent fiscal year. The return on investment value was -99999.99% in the last fiscal year. Consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 15.85% and 16.59% respectively.

17 May 2024, 07:11 PM IST Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Financial performance

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: SBI has shown an EPS growth of 44.13% and a revenue growth of 16.45% in the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months, the company has a revenue of 4391885.00 cr which is 0.00% higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company has a predicted growth for revenue and profit for the quarter.

17 May 2024, 06:30 PM IST Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 780.0, 4.63% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 570.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 890.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy18212122
    Buy12101011
    Hold7664
    Sell1222
    Strong Sell2111
17 May 2024, 06:00 PM IST Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The SBI share price rose by 0.73% today, reaching 817.85, while its peers are experiencing mixed results. ICICI Bank is declining, while HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, and Kotak Mahindra Bank are all trending upwards. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.28% and 0.34% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
HDFC Bank1464.94.750.331757.81363.451112871.44
ICICI Bank1130.45-0.75-0.071169.3898.85793839.93
State Bank Of India817.855.950.73839.6543.15729899.39
Axis Bank1143.53.350.291182.8909.1352949.32
Kotak Mahindra Bank1697.025.11.52063.01544.15337350.02
17 May 2024, 05:30 PM IST Sbi Share Price Today Live: State Bank Of India share price live: Today's Price range

Sbi Share Price Today Live: The State Bank Of India stock had a low price of 811.5 and a high price of 822.4 on the current day.

17 May 2024, 04:35 PM IST Sbi Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 0.6%; Futures open interest increased by 0.46%

Sbi Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and open interest in SBI indicates potential positive price movement ahead. Traders may consider maintaining their long positions.

17 May 2024, 03:51 PM IST Sbi Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 3 PM is -38.06% lower than yesterday

Sbi Share Price Today Live: The volume of SBI traded until 3 PM is down by 38.06% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at 817.85, showing a decrease of 0.73%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with higher volume may signal further price declines.

17 May 2024, 03:49 PM IST Sbi Share Price Today Live: Sbi closed today at ₹817.85, up 0.73% from yesterday's ₹811.9

Sbi Share Price Today Live: Sbi share price closed the day at 817.85 - a 0.73% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 826.85 , 840.9 , 855.65. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 798.05 , 783.3 , 769.25.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

17 May 2024, 03:36 PM IST Sbi Share Price Today Live:

17 May 2024, 03:20 PM IST Sbi Share Price Today Live: Sbi trading at ₹818.75, up 0.84% from yesterday's ₹811.9

Sbi Share Price Today Live: Sbi share price is at 818.75 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 798.05 and 826.85 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 798.05 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 826.85 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 May 2024, 03:02 PM IST Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days817.08
10 Days816.71
20 Days795.41
50 Days771.54
100 Days715.69
300 Days650.00
17 May 2024, 02:56 PM IST Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Sbi Short Term and Long Term Trends

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Sbi share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

17 May 2024, 02:48 PM IST Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is -31.43% lower than yesterday

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The volume of SBI shares traded until 2 PM is down by 31.43% compared to yesterday, while the price is at 817.75, reflecting a decrease of 0.72%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume may signal further price declines.

17 May 2024, 02:37 PM IST Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 818.93 and 814.43 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 814.43 and selling near the hourly resistance at 818.93.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1817.55Support 1814.65
Resistance 2819.1Support 2813.3
Resistance 3820.45Support 3811.75
17 May 2024, 02:17 PM IST Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 780.0, 4.45% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 570.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 890.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy18212122
    Buy12101011
    Hold7664
    Sell1222
    Strong Sell2111
17 May 2024, 02:07 PM IST Sbi Share Price Today Live: Sbi trading at ₹817.2, up 0.65% from yesterday's ₹811.9

Sbi Share Price Today Live: Sbi share price is at 817.2 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 798.05 and 826.85 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 798.05 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 826.85 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 May 2024, 01:53 PM IST Sbi Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 1 PM is -21.50% lower than yesterday

Sbi Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of SBI by 1 PM is down by 21.50% compared to yesterday. The price is currently at 817.35, showing a decrease of 0.67%. Volume traded is a key indicator in analyzing trends alongside price movements. When prices increase with a higher volume, it indicates a sustainable uptrend, while a decrease in prices with higher volume may suggest further price declines.

17 May 2024, 01:40 PM IST Sbi Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Sbi Share Price Today Live: SBI reached a high of 819.5 and a low of 815.0 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support of 817.18 (Support level 1), suggesting bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring potential support levels at 815.87 and 814.28.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1818.93Support 1814.43
Resistance 2821.47Support 2812.47
Resistance 3823.43Support 3809.93
17 May 2024, 01:14 PM IST Sbi Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 0.43%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.74%

Sbi Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price combined with a decrease in open interest for SBI indicates that the current upward trend may be weakening, potentially leading to a peak or a reversal in the near future.

17 May 2024, 01:01 PM IST Sbi Share Price Today Live: State Bank Of India share price live: Today's Price range

Sbi Share Price Today Live: The State Bank Of India stock reached a low of 811.5 and a high of 822.4 on the current day.

17 May 2024, 12:51 PM IST Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -19.06% lower than yesterday

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The volume of SBI traded until 12 AM is 19.06% lower than yesterday, with the price at 816.55, a decrease of 0.57%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume suggests a sustainable upturn, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price declines.

17 May 2024, 12:40 PM IST Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 821.43 and 817.53 levels in the past hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 817.53 and selling near the hourly resistance at 821.43.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1820.08Support 1817.18
Resistance 2821.67Support 2815.87
Resistance 3822.98Support 3814.28
17 May 2024, 12:28 PM IST Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Sbi Short Term and Long Term Trends

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Sbi share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

17 May 2024, 12:24 PM IST Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days817.08
10 Days816.71
20 Days795.41
50 Days771.54
100 Days715.69
300 Days650.00
17 May 2024, 12:14 PM IST Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Sbi trading at ₹819.05, up 0.88% from yesterday's ₹811.9

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Sbi share price is at 819.05 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 798.05 and 826.85 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 798.05 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 826.85 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 May 2024, 11:45 AM IST Sbi Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is -18.26% lower than yesterday

Sbi Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of SBI until 11 AM is 18.26% lower than yesterday, with the price at 819.2, down by 0.9%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume implies a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal a further decline in prices.

17 May 2024, 11:33 AM IST Sbi Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Sbi Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 823.23 and 814.58 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider employing rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 814.58 and selling near the hourly resistance at 823.23.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1821.43Support 1817.53
Resistance 2823.87Support 2816.07
Resistance 3825.33Support 3813.63
17 May 2024, 11:24 AM IST Sbi Share Price Today Live: Sbi trading at ₹820.35, up 1.04% from yesterday's ₹811.9

Sbi Share Price Today Live: Sbi share price is at 820.35 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 798.05 and 826.85 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 798.05 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 826.85 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 May 2024, 11:21 AM IST Sbi Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Sbi Share Price Today Live: Today, SBI's share price increased by 1.15% to reach 821.25, outperforming its peers. While ICICI Bank and Axis Bank are experiencing a decline in their stock prices, HDFC Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank are both seeing an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.24% and 0.35% each, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
HDFC Bank1464.03.850.261757.81363.451112187.72
ICICI Bank1130.25-0.95-0.081169.3898.85793699.49
State Bank Of India821.259.351.15839.6543.15732933.75
Axis Bank1139.95-0.2-0.021182.8909.1351853.59
Kotak Mahindra Bank1688.5516.651.02063.01544.15335670.23
17 May 2024, 11:07 AM IST Sbi Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Sbi Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 780.0, 4.9% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 570.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 890.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy18212122
    Buy12101011
    Hold7664
    Sell1222
    Strong Sell2111
17 May 2024, 10:48 AM IST Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -17.27% lower than yesterday

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The volume of SBI traded until 10 AM is 17.27% lower than yesterday, while the price was at 820.8, showing a decrease of 1.1%. Both volume and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend combined with higher volume could signal further price declines.

17 May 2024, 10:39 AM IST Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Sbi touched a high of 821.45 & a low of 812.8 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1823.23Support 1814.58
Resistance 2826.67Support 2809.37
Resistance 3831.88Support 3805.93
17 May 2024, 10:11 AM IST Sbi Share Price Live Updates:

17 May 2024, 09:53 AM IST Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Today, SBI's share price rose by 0.5% to reach 816, while its counterparts in the market are experiencing mixed results. HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and Axis Bank are all declining, whereas Kotak Mahindra Bank is showing an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by -0.17% and -0.09% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
HDFC Bank1456.0-4.15-0.281757.81363.451106110.19
ICICI Bank1125.0-6.2-0.551169.3898.85790012.76
State Bank Of India816.04.10.5839.6543.15728248.33
Axis Bank1136.5-3.65-0.321182.8909.1350788.72
Kotak Mahindra Bank1675.73.80.232063.01544.15333115.75
17 May 2024, 09:42 AM IST Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.08%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.2%

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price combined with a decrease in open interest for SBI indicates that the current upward trend may be weakening, potentially signaling a peak or a reversal in the stock's movement in the near future.

17 May 2024, 09:40 AM IST Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Sbi trading at ₹814, up 0.26% from yesterday's ₹811.9

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Sbi share price is at 814 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 798.05 and 826.85 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 798.05 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 826.85 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 May 2024, 09:20 AM IST Sbi Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Sbi Share Price Today Live: The share price of SBI has increased by 0.30% and is currently trading at 814.30. Over the past year, SBI shares have seen a significant gain of 38.49% to reach 814.30. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 22.52% to reach 22403.85 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.96%
3 Months4.26%
6 Months38.88%
YTD26.46%
1 Year38.49%
17 May 2024, 08:49 AM IST Sbi Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Sbi Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Sbi on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1826.85Support 1798.05
Resistance 2840.9Support 2783.3
Resistance 3855.65Support 3769.25
17 May 2024, 08:31 AM IST Sbi Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Sbi Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 780.0, 3.93% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 570.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 890.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy18212122
    Buy12101011
    Hold7664
    Sell1222
    Strong Sell2111
17 May 2024, 08:18 AM IST Sbi Share Price Today Live: Sbi volume yesterday was 21 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 21614 k

Sbi Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 1.16% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 20 mn & BSE volume was 827 k.

17 May 2024, 08:08 AM IST Sbi Share Price Today Live: Sbi closed at ₹820.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Sbi Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 826 & 797.5 yesterday to end at 820.4. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.