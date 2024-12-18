LIVE UPDATES

Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI Shares Slide Amid Negative Trading Day

6 min read . Updated: 18 Dec 2024, 01:13 PM IST

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : Sbi stock price went down today, 18 Dec 2024, by -1.06 %. The stock closed at 850.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 841.2 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.