Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI Shares Slide Amid Negative Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
6 min read . 01:13 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : Sbi stock price went down today, 18 Dec 2024, by -1.06 %. The stock closed at 850.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 841.2 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, SBI opened at 859.75 and closed at 860.70, marking a slight increase. The stock reached a high of 862.95 and a low of 847.15 during the day. SBI's market capitalization stands at 759,083.6 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of 912.10 and a low of 600.70, with a trading volume of 143,409 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Dec 2024, 01:13 PM IST Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -1.49%; Futures open interest increased by 1.54%

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: A decrease in futures prices combined with an increase in open interest in SBI indicates the possibility of downward price movement in the near term. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

18 Dec 2024, 01:07 PM IST Sbi Share Price Live Updates: State Bank Of India share price live: Today's Price range

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: State Bank of India stock exhibited a day's low of 837.85 and reached a high of 850.8. This trading range reflects the stock's volatility, with a notable peak indicating positive investor sentiment during the session.

18 Dec 2024, 12:45 PM IST Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -47.84% lower than yesterday

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: As of 12 AM, SBI's trading volume has decreased by 47.84% compared to yesterday, while the stock price stands at 838.6, reflecting a decline of 1.36%. Trading volume is a key metric, in conjunction with price changes, for analyzing market trends. An increase in price accompanied by high volume typically signals a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with high volume may indicate a potential further decline.

18 Dec 2024, 12:41 PM IST Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: SBI reached a peak of 844.5 and a low of 839.8 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support level of 839.4 (Support Level 1), suggesting a bearish trend. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitor for additional support levels at 836.5 and 832.85.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1843.37Support 1838.67
Resistance 2846.28Support 2836.88
Resistance 3848.07Support 3833.97
18 Dec 2024, 12:20 PM IST Sbi Live Updates: Sbi Short Term and Long Term Trends

Sbi Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Sbi share is Moderately Bearish and long term trend is Bullish

18 Dec 2024, 12:20 PM IST Sbi Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days860.49
10 Days858.09
20 Days839.68
50 Days823.01
100 Days819.92
300 Days810.33
18 Dec 2024, 12:17 PM IST India set for 12-fold increase in energy storage capacity to 60 GW by FY32: SBI Report

https://www.livemint.com/industry/india-set-for-12-fold-increase-in-energy-storage-capacity-to-60-gw-by-fy32-sbi-report-11734503244330.html

18 Dec 2024, 12:14 PM IST Sbi Live Updates: Sbi trading at ₹841.2, down -1.06% from yesterday's ₹850.2

Sbi Live Updates: The current market price of Sbi has broken the first support of 844.13 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 837.82. If the stock price breaks the second support of 837.82 then there can be further negative price movement.

18 Dec 2024, 11:57 AM IST India set for 12-fold increase in energy storage capacity to 60 GW by FY32: SBI Report

https://www.livemint.com/industry/india-set-for-12-fold-increase-in-energy-storage-capacity-to-60-gw-by-fy32-sbi-report-11734503244330.html

18 Dec 2024, 11:55 AM IST Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: SBI reached a high of 846.7 and a low of 840.15 during the previous trading session. In the last hour, the stock price fell below the hourly support level of 841.35 (Support Level 1), suggesting a potential shift in market sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and should monitor further support levels at 838.7 and 834.25.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1845.95Support 1839.4
Resistance 2849.6Support 2836.5
Resistance 3852.5Support 3832.85
18 Dec 2024, 11:52 AM IST Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is -60.67% lower than yesterday

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, SBI's trading volume has decreased by 60.67% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is at 840.25, reflecting a decline of 1.17%. Trading volume is a crucial metric to analyze trends in conjunction with price movements. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with elevated volume may signal a potential further decline.

18 Dec 2024, 11:27 AM IST Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Sbi trading at ₹842, down -0.96% from yesterday's ₹850.2

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Sbi has broken the first support of 844.13 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 837.82. If the stock price breaks the second support of 837.82 then there can be further negative price movement.

18 Dec 2024, 11:14 AM IST Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The share price of SBI has dropped by 0.86% today, currently trading at 842.85, in line with its peers. Other banks, including HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Axis Bank, are also experiencing declines today. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have decreased by 0.43% and 0.51%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
HDFC Bank1813.5-19.35-1.061880.01363.451377699.75
ICICI Bank1315.45-17.65-1.321361.35970.05923753.14
State Bank Of India842.85-7.35-0.86912.1600.7752210.92
Kotak Mahindra Bank1779.5-3.55-0.21953.01544.15353750.36
Axis Bank1122.8-13.15-1.161339.55995.95346560.12
18 Dec 2024, 11:03 AM IST Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1000.0, 18.67% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 690.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1075.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy17181818
    Buy11111112
    Hold5554
    Sell4443
    Strong Sell1112
18 Dec 2024, 10:47 AM IST Sbi Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -59.51% lower than yesterday

Sbi Live Updates: As of 10 AM, SBI's trading volume is down by 59.51% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at 845.7, reflecting a decrease of 0.53%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying trends. A positive price increase accompanied by high volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with elevated volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.

18 Dec 2024, 10:35 AM IST Sbi Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Sbi Live Updates: Sbi touched a high of 850.25 & a low of 843.15 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1848.45Support 1841.35
Resistance 2852.9Support 2838.7
Resistance 3855.55Support 3834.25
18 Dec 2024, 10:11 AM IST Sbi Live Updates:

18 Dec 2024, 09:57 AM IST Sbi Live Updates: Stock Peers

Sbi Live Updates: The share price of SBI has dropped by 0.46% today, currently trading at 846.25, in line with its competitors. Other banks, including HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Axis Bank, are also experiencing declines today. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have moved by 0.14% and -0.17%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
HDFC Bank1824.1-8.75-0.481880.01363.451385752.47
ICICI Bank1326.35-6.75-0.511361.35970.05931407.49
State Bank Of India846.25-3.95-0.46912.1600.7755245.28
Kotak Mahindra Bank1780.3-2.75-0.151953.01544.15353909.4
Axis Bank1131.6-4.35-0.381339.55995.95349276.3
18 Dec 2024, 09:43 AM IST Sbi Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.8%; Futures open interest increased by 0.15%

Sbi Live Updates: A decrease in futures prices, combined with an increase in open interest in SBI, indicates the potential for downward price movement in the near term. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

18 Dec 2024, 09:38 AM IST Sbi Live Updates: Sbi trading at ₹847.05, down -0.37% from yesterday's ₹850.2

Sbi Live Updates: Sbi share price is at 847.05 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 844.13 and 859.68 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 844.13 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 859.68 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

18 Dec 2024, 09:17 AM IST Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The share price of SBI has decreased by 0.53% and is currently trading at 845.70. Over the past year, SBI shares have experienced a price increase of 31.16%, reaching 845.70. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 13.62%, reaching 24,336.00 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.95%
3 Months11.87%
6 Months0.67%
YTD32.47%
1 Year31.16%
18 Dec 2024, 08:47 AM IST Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Sbi on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1859.68Support 1844.13
Resistance 2868.92Support 2837.82
Resistance 3875.23Support 3828.58
18 Dec 2024, 08:36 AM IST Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1000.0, 17.62% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 690.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1075.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy17181818
    Buy11111112
    Hold5554
    Sell4443
    Strong Sell1112
18 Dec 2024, 08:18 AM IST Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Sbi volume yesterday was 8 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 12834 k

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 30.39% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 143 k.

18 Dec 2024, 08:03 AM IST Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Sbi closed at ₹860.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 862.95 & 847.15 yesterday to end at 850.2. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.