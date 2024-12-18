Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI Shares Slide Amid Negative Trading Day

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, SBI opened at ₹859.75 and closed at ₹860.70, marking a slight increase. The stock reached a high of ₹862.95 and a low of ₹847.15 during the day. SBI's market capitalization stands at ₹759,083.6 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹912.10 and a low of ₹600.70, with a trading volume of 143,409 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: A decrease in futures prices combined with an increase in open interest in SBI indicates the possibility of downward price movement in the near term. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: State Bank of India stock exhibited a day's low of ₹837.85 and reached a high of ₹850.8. This trading range reflects the stock's volatility, with a notable peak indicating positive investor sentiment during the session.
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: As of 12 AM, SBI's trading volume has decreased by 47.84% compared to yesterday, while the stock price stands at ₹838.6, reflecting a decline of 1.36%. Trading volume is a key metric, in conjunction with price changes, for analyzing market trends. An increase in price accompanied by high volume typically signals a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with high volume may indicate a potential further decline.
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: SBI reached a peak of 844.5 and a low of 839.8 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support level of 839.4 (Support Level 1), suggesting a bearish trend. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitor for additional support levels at 836.5 and 832.85.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|843.37
|Support 1
|838.67
|Resistance 2
|846.28
|Support 2
|836.88
|Resistance 3
|848.07
|Support 3
|833.97
Sbi Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Sbi share is Moderately Bearish and long term trend is Bullish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|860.49
|10 Days
|858.09
|20 Days
|839.68
|50 Days
|823.01
|100 Days
|819.92
|300 Days
|810.33
https://www.livemint.com/industry/india-set-for-12-fold-increase-in-energy-storage-capacity-to-60-gw-by-fy32-sbi-report-11734503244330.html
Sbi Live Updates: The current market price of Sbi has broken the first support of ₹844.13 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹837.82. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹837.82 then there can be further negative price movement.
https://www.livemint.com/industry/india-set-for-12-fold-increase-in-energy-storage-capacity-to-60-gw-by-fy32-sbi-report-11734503244330.html
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: SBI reached a high of 846.7 and a low of 840.15 during the previous trading session. In the last hour, the stock price fell below the hourly support level of 841.35 (Support Level 1), suggesting a potential shift in market sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and should monitor further support levels at 838.7 and 834.25.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|845.95
|Support 1
|839.4
|Resistance 2
|849.6
|Support 2
|836.5
|Resistance 3
|852.5
|Support 3
|832.85
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, SBI's trading volume has decreased by 60.67% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is at ₹840.25, reflecting a decline of 1.17%. Trading volume is a crucial metric to analyze trends in conjunction with price movements. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with elevated volume may signal a potential further decline.
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Sbi has broken the first support of ₹844.13 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹837.82. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹837.82 then there can be further negative price movement.
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The share price of SBI has dropped by 0.86% today, currently trading at ₹842.85, in line with its peers. Other banks, including HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Axis Bank, are also experiencing declines today. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have decreased by 0.43% and 0.51%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|HDFC Bank
|1813.5
|-19.35
|-1.06
|1880.0
|1363.45
|1377699.75
|ICICI Bank
|1315.45
|-17.65
|-1.32
|1361.35
|970.05
|923753.14
|State Bank Of India
|842.85
|-7.35
|-0.86
|912.1
|600.7
|752210.92
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|1779.5
|-3.55
|-0.2
|1953.0
|1544.15
|353750.36
|Axis Bank
|1122.8
|-13.15
|-1.16
|1339.55
|995.95
|346560.12
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1000.0, 18.67% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹690.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1075.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|17
|18
|18
|18
|Buy
|11
|11
|11
|12
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Sell
|4
|4
|4
|3
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|2
Sbi Live Updates: As of 10 AM, SBI's trading volume is down by 59.51% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹845.7, reflecting a decrease of 0.53%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying trends. A positive price increase accompanied by high volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with elevated volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.
Sbi Live Updates: Sbi touched a high of 850.25 & a low of 843.15 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|848.45
|Support 1
|841.35
|Resistance 2
|852.9
|Support 2
|838.7
|Resistance 3
|855.55
|Support 3
|834.25
Sbi Live Updates: The share price of SBI has dropped by 0.46% today, currently trading at ₹846.25, in line with its competitors. Other banks, including HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Axis Bank, are also experiencing declines today. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have moved by 0.14% and -0.17%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|HDFC Bank
|1824.1
|-8.75
|-0.48
|1880.0
|1363.45
|1385752.47
|ICICI Bank
|1326.35
|-6.75
|-0.51
|1361.35
|970.05
|931407.49
|State Bank Of India
|846.25
|-3.95
|-0.46
|912.1
|600.7
|755245.28
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|1780.3
|-2.75
|-0.15
|1953.0
|1544.15
|353909.4
|Axis Bank
|1131.6
|-4.35
|-0.38
|1339.55
|995.95
|349276.3
Sbi Live Updates: A decrease in futures prices, combined with an increase in open interest in SBI, indicates the potential for downward price movement in the near term. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
Sbi Live Updates: Sbi share price is at ₹847.05 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹844.13 and ₹859.68 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹844.13 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 859.68 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The share price of SBI has decreased by 0.53% and is currently trading at ₹845.70. Over the past year, SBI shares have experienced a price increase of 31.16%, reaching ₹845.70. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 13.62%, reaching 24,336.00 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.95%
|3 Months
|11.87%
|6 Months
|0.67%
|YTD
|32.47%
|1 Year
|31.16%
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Sbi on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|859.68
|Support 1
|844.13
|Resistance 2
|868.92
|Support 2
|837.82
|Resistance 3
|875.23
|Support 3
|828.58
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1000.0, 17.62% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹690.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1075.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|17
|18
|18
|18
|Buy
|11
|11
|11
|12
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Sell
|4
|4
|4
|3
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|2
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 30.39% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 143 k.
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹862.95 & ₹847.15 yesterday to end at ₹850.2. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend