Sbi Share Price Live blog for 18 Feb 2025

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, SBI opened at ₹721.85 and closed slightly higher at ₹722. The stock reached a high of ₹728.95 and a low of ₹711.40, reflecting market volatility. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹649,714.31 crore. Over the past year, SBI's stock has seen a high of ₹912.10 and a low of ₹702.10, with a trading volume of 751,026 shares on the BSE.
Sbi Live Updates: Price Analysis
Sbi Live Updates: The share price of SBI has decreased by 0.82%, currently trading at ₹722.10. Over the past year, SBI shares have seen a decline of 3.58%, also priced at ₹722.10. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced an increase of 8.84%, reaching 22959.50 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.24%
|3 Months
|-9.06%
|6 Months
|-10.57%
|YTD
|-8.46%
|1 Year
|-3.58%
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Sbi on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|733.95
|Support 1
|717.05
|Resistance 2
|739.65
|Support 2
|705.85
|Resistance 3
|750.85
|Support 3
|700.15
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹925.0, 27.05% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹700.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1050.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|17
|17
|17
|18
|Buy
|12
|12
|11
|11
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Sell
|3
|3
|4
|4
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Sbi volume yesterday was 9 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 14431 k
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 31.78% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 751 k.
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Sbi closed at ₹722 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹728.95 & ₹711.40 yesterday to end at ₹728.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend