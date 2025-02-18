Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

Sbi Share Price Live blog for 18 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:21 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : Sbi stock price went up today, 18 Feb 2025, by 0.84 %. The stock closed at 722 per share. The stock is currently trading at 728.05 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, SBI opened at 721.85 and closed slightly higher at 722. The stock reached a high of 728.95 and a low of 711.40, reflecting market volatility. The company's market capitalization stood at 649,714.31 crore. Over the past year, SBI's stock has seen a high of 912.10 and a low of 702.10, with a trading volume of 751,026 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Feb 2025, 09:21 AM IST Sbi Live Updates: Price Analysis

Sbi Live Updates: The share price of SBI has decreased by 0.82%, currently trading at 722.10. Over the past year, SBI shares have seen a decline of 3.58%, also priced at 722.10. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced an increase of 8.84%, reaching 22959.50 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.24%
3 Months-9.06%
6 Months-10.57%
YTD-8.46%
1 Year-3.58%
18 Feb 2025, 09:02 AM IST SBI launches ‘Jan Nivesh SIP’ scheme for financial inclusion, waives off commission

https://www.livemint.com/market/sbi-jan-nivesh-sip-scheme-financial-inclusion-setty-buch-sebi-11739803517368.html

18 Feb 2025, 09:02 AM IST ‘Reciprocal tariff is white noise’: SBI Research estimates tariff impact on India's exports to US

https://www.livemint.com/economy/reciprocal-tariff-is-white-noise-sbi-research-estimates-tariff-impacts-on-indias-exports-to-the-united-states-11739805488150.html

18 Feb 2025, 09:02 AM IST Stocks to Watch: SBI Cards, Bharti Airtel, Vedanta, GMR Airports, Cyient DLM, and more

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/stocks-to-watch-sbi-cards-bharti-airtel-vedanta-gmr-airports-cyient-dlm-and-more-11739814843669.html

18 Feb 2025, 08:46 AM IST Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Sbi on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1733.95Support 1717.05
Resistance 2739.65Support 2705.85
Resistance 3750.85Support 3700.15
18 Feb 2025, 08:30 AM IST Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 925.0, 27.05% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 700.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1050.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy17171718
    Buy12121111
    Hold5555
    Sell3344
    Strong Sell1111
18 Feb 2025, 08:16 AM IST Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Sbi volume yesterday was 9 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 14431 k

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 31.78% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 751 k.

18 Feb 2025, 08:00 AM IST Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Sbi closed at ₹722 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 728.95 & 711.40 yesterday to end at 728.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.