Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI Stock Slumps in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:34 AM IST Trade
Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : Sbi stock price went down today, 18 Jul 2024, by -0.18 %. The stock closed at 880.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 879.3 per share.

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, SBI's stock opened at 882.2 and closed at 881.6. The high for the day was 888 and the low was 874.55. The market cap stood at 786124.44 crore, with a 52-week high of 912.1 and a 52-week low of 543.15. The BSE volume for the day was 600861 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Jul 2024, 09:34 AM IST Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Sbi trading at ₹879.3, down -0.18% from yesterday's ₹880.85

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Sbi share price is at 879.3 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 873.97 and 887.77 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 873.97 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 887.77 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

18 Jul 2024, 09:21 AM IST Sbi Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Sbi Share Price Today Live: The SBI share price has increased by 0.11% today, reaching 881.85. Over the past year, SBI shares have gained 46.51% to 881.85, outperforming the Nifty index, which rose by 24.87% to 24,613.00 during the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.25%
3 Months5.88%
6 Months38.28%
YTD37.17%
1 Year46.51%
18 Jul 2024, 08:48 AM IST Sbi Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Sbi Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Sbi on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1887.77Support 1873.97
Resistance 2894.83Support 2867.23
Resistance 3901.57Support 3860.17
18 Jul 2024, 08:32 AM IST Sbi Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Sbi Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 926.0, 5.13% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 665.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1060.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy17171821
    Buy13131210
    Hold6676
    Sell2212
    Strong Sell2221
18 Jul 2024, 08:15 AM IST Sbi Share Price Today Live: Sbi volume yesterday was 12 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 18678 k

Sbi Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 33.11% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 600 k.

18 Jul 2024, 08:02 AM IST Sbi Share Price Today Live: Sbi closed at ₹881.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Sbi Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 888 & 874.55 yesterday to end at 880.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.