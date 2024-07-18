Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI Stock Slumps in Today's Trading

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, SBI's stock opened at ₹882.2 and closed at ₹881.6. The high for the day was ₹888 and the low was ₹874.55. The market cap stood at ₹786124.44 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹912.1 and a 52-week low of ₹543.15. The BSE volume for the day was 600861 shares.
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Sbi share price is at ₹879.3 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹873.97 and ₹887.77 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹873.97 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 887.77 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Sbi Share Price Today Live: The SBI share price has increased by 0.11% today, reaching ₹881.85. Over the past year, SBI shares have gained 46.51% to ₹881.85, outperforming the Nifty index, which rose by 24.87% to 24,613.00 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.25%
|3 Months
|5.88%
|6 Months
|38.28%
|YTD
|37.17%
|1 Year
|46.51%
Sbi Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Sbi on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|887.77
|Support 1
|873.97
|Resistance 2
|894.83
|Support 2
|867.23
|Resistance 3
|901.57
|Support 3
|860.17
Sbi Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹926.0, 5.13% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹665.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1060.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|17
|17
|18
|21
|Buy
|13
|13
|12
|10
|Hold
|6
|6
|7
|6
|Sell
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|1
Sbi Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 33.11% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 600 k.
Sbi Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹888 & ₹874.55 yesterday to end at ₹880.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend