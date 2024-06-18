Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI stock on the rise today

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, SBI's stock opened at ₹844, closed at ₹843.9, with a high of ₹849.75 and a low of ₹835.9. The market capitalization stood at ₹749,845.89 crore. The 52-week high was ₹912.1, and the 52-week low was ₹543.15. The BSE volume traded was 1,706,369 shares.
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and a decrease in open interest in SBI indicate that the current bullish trend may be weakening, potentially leading to a peak or reversal in the near future.
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Sbi share price is at ₹845.25 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹832.9 and ₹847.7 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹832.9 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 847.7 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Sbi Share Price Today Live: The SBI share price has increased by 0.45% and is currently trading at ₹844.00. Over the past year, SBI shares have gained 48.14% to reach ₹844.00. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 25.11% to 23465.60 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.11%
|3 Months
|8.18%
|6 Months
|29.46%
|YTD
|30.71%
|1 Year
|48.14%
Sbi Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Sbi on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|847.7
|Support 1
|832.9
|Resistance 2
|856.2
|Support 2
|826.6
|Resistance 3
|862.5
|Support 3
|818.1
Sbi Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹780.0, 7.16% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹570.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹890.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|18
|18
|18
|21
|Buy
|12
|12
|12
|10
|Hold
|7
|7
|7
|6
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|1
Sbi Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 33.33% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 1706 k.
Sbi Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹849.75 & ₹835.9 yesterday to end at ₹843.9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend