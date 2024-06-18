Hello User
Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI stock on the rise today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:46 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : Sbi stock price went up today, 18 Jun 2024, by 0.6 %. The stock closed at 840.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 845.25 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, SBI's stock opened at 844, closed at 843.9, with a high of 849.75 and a low of 835.9. The market capitalization stood at 749,845.89 crore. The 52-week high was 912.1, and the 52-week low was 543.15. The BSE volume traded was 1,706,369 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Jun 2024, 09:46 AM IST Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.85%; Futures open interest decreased by -12.38%

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and a decrease in open interest in SBI indicate that the current bullish trend may be weakening, potentially leading to a peak or reversal in the near future.

18 Jun 2024, 09:31 AM IST Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Sbi trading at ₹845.25, up 0.6% from yesterday's ₹840.2

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Sbi share price is at 845.25 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 832.9 and 847.7 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 832.9 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 847.7 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

18 Jun 2024, 09:22 AM IST Sbi Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Sbi Share Price Today Live: The SBI share price has increased by 0.45% and is currently trading at 844.00. Over the past year, SBI shares have gained 48.14% to reach 844.00. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 25.11% to 23465.60 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.11%
3 Months8.18%
6 Months29.46%
YTD30.71%
1 Year48.14%
18 Jun 2024, 08:49 AM IST Sbi Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Sbi Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Sbi on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1847.7Support 1832.9
Resistance 2856.2Support 2826.6
Resistance 3862.5Support 3818.1
18 Jun 2024, 08:36 AM IST Sbi Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Sbi Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 780.0, 7.16% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 570.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 890.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy18181821
    Buy12121210
    Hold7776
    Sell1112
    Strong Sell2221
18 Jun 2024, 08:19 AM IST Sbi Share Price Today Live: Sbi volume yesterday was 14 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 21914 k

Sbi Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 33.33% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 1706 k.

18 Jun 2024, 08:03 AM IST Sbi Share Price Today Live: Sbi closed at ₹843.9 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Sbi Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 849.75 & 835.9 yesterday to end at 843.9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

