Tue Mar 18 2025 15:59:38
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 154.65 1.88%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 1,238.80 -0.13%
  1. Indusind Bank share price
  2. 681.70 0.70%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 679.80 2.86%
  1. Itc share price
  2. 409.40 0.39%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Sbi Share Price Highlights : Sbi closed today at 737.05, up 1.99% from yesterday's 722.70
Sbi Share Price Highlights : Sbi closed today at ₹737.05, up 1.99% from yesterday's ₹722.70

11 min read . Updated: 18 Mar 2025, 08:04 PM IST
Livemint

Sbi Share Price Highlights : Sbi stock price went up today, 18 Mar 2025, by 1.99 %. The stock closed at 722.70 per share. The stock is currently trading at 737.05 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi Share Price Highlights Premium
Sbi Share Price Highlights

Sbi Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, SBI opened at 729 and closed slightly lower at 727.75. The stock reached a high of 730.95 and a low of 722.10, reflecting a volatile session. With a market capitalization of 644,982.29 crore, SBI's performance is noteworthy against its 52-week high of 912.10 and low of 679.65. The trading volume on the BSE was 197,841 shares, indicating active market participation.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Mar 2025, 08:04:17 PM IST

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Shareholding information

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Sbi has a 12.34% MF holding & 10.26% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 11.46% in to 12.34% in quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 10.70% in to 10.26% in quarter.

18 Mar 2025, 07:03:23 PM IST

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Financial performance

Sbi has delivered a EPS growth of 44.13% & a revenue growth of 16.45% in the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months the company has a revenue of 4814102.00 cr which is 9.61% higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company has a predicted growth of �% for revenue & �% in profit for the quarter .

18 Mar 2025, 06:31:05 PM IST

18 Mar 2025, 06:01:33 PM IST

Sbi Live Updates: Stock Peers

Sbi Live Updates: The share price of SBI has increased by 1.99% today, reaching 737.05, in line with its competitors. Other banks including HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Axis Bank are also experiencing gains. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 1.45% and 1.53%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Hdfc Bank1733.1523.251.361880.01421.051325979.71
Icici Bank1309.641.253.251361.351048.35924964.43
State Bank Of India737.0514.351.99912.1679.65657789.12
Kotak Mahindra Bank2034.641.82.11998.51544.15404517.17
Axis Bank1044.510.551.021339.55934.0323201.77
18 Mar 2025, 05:33:40 PM IST

Sbi Live Updates: State Bank Of India share price live: Today's Price range

Sbi Live Updates: On the current trading day, State Bank of India’s stock recorded a low of 723 and reached a high of 738.50, indicating a trading range of 15.50. This fluctuation reflects the stock's performance and investor sentiment during the session.

18 Mar 2025, 04:31:38 PM IST

Sbi Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 2.11%; Futures open interest increased by 0.93%

A higher futures price along with higher open interest in Sbi suggests that it may experience positive price movement in the coming days, so traders can continue to hold their long positions.

18 Mar 2025, 03:51:18 PM IST

Sbi Live Updates: Sbi closed today at ₹737.05, up 1.99% from yesterday's ₹722.70

Sbi Live Updates: Sbi share price closed the day at 737.05 - a 1.99% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 742.1 , 748.15 , 757.9. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 726.3 , 716.55 , 710.5.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

18 Mar 2025, 03:46:18 PM IST

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 3 PM is 54.54% higher than yesterday

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: As of 3 PM, SBI's trading volume has increased by 54.54% compared to yesterday, while the stock is priced at 737.05, reflecting a rise of 1.99%. Trading volume is a crucial metric, alongside price, for analyzing market trends. An increase in price coupled with high trading volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decline in price with elevated volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.

18 Mar 2025, 03:32:41 PM IST

Sbi Share Price Live Updates:

18 Mar 2025, 03:10:03 PM IST

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Sbi trading at ₹735.85, up 1.82% from yesterday's ₹722.70

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Sbi has surpassed the first resistance of 728.5 & second resistance of 734.35 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 737.45. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of 737.45 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.

18 Mar 2025, 02:58:16 PM IST

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days728.34
10 Days720.35
20 Days720.80
50 Days743.53
100 Days785.59
300 Days804.74
18 Mar 2025, 02:57:06 PM IST

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Sbi Short Term and Long Term Trends

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Sbi share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish

18 Mar 2025, 02:45:47 PM IST

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is 45.78% higher than yesterday

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: As of 2 PM, SBI's trading volume has increased by 45.78% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at 734.70, reflecting a rise of 1.66%. Trading volume is a crucial metric, alongside price, for analyzing market trends. A positive price increase accompanied by high trading volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price shift with increased volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.

18 Mar 2025, 02:40:31 PM IST

Bank holidays next week: SBI, BoB to PNB — bank strike to hit PSU bank services on THESE days

Bank holidays next week: The United Forum of Bank Unions has announced a two-day strike on March 24-25, affecting banking services nationwide. This, combined with existing holidays, will result in four days of service interruptions

https://www.livemint.com/industry/banking/bank-holidays-next-week-sbi-bob-to-pnb-bank-strike-to-hit-psu-bank-services-on-these-days-11742283255115.html

18 Mar 2025, 02:37:47 PM IST

Sbi Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Sbi Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 734.0 and 729.7 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 729.7 and selling near hourly resistance 734.0 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1733.22Support 1731.97
Resistance 2733.63Support 2731.13
Resistance 3734.47Support 3730.72
18 Mar 2025, 02:10:34 PM IST

18 Mar 2025, 02:00:55 PM IST

Sbi Live Updates: Sbi trading at ₹732.55, up 1.36% from yesterday's ₹722.70

Sbi Live Updates: The current market price of Sbi has surpassed the first resistance of 728.5 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 734.35. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 734.35 then there can be further positive price movement.

18 Mar 2025, 01:49:01 PM IST

Sbi Live Updates: Volume traded till 1 PM is 47.65% higher than yesterday

Sbi Live Updates: As of 1 PM, SBI's trading volume has increased by 47.65% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at 732.25, reflecting a 1.32% rise. Trading volume is a crucial metric to analyze trends alongside price movements. A positive price increase accompanied by higher volume indicates a potentially sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with elevated volume may signal a further decrease in prices.

18 Mar 2025, 01:37:48 PM IST

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Sbi touched a high of 733.3 & a low of 729.0 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price crossed above hourly resistance 731.77 (Resistance level 1), indicating bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1734.0Support 1729.7
Resistance 2735.8Support 2727.2
Resistance 3738.3Support 3725.4
18 Mar 2025, 01:14:51 PM IST

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 1.03%; Futures open interest increased by 1.21%

A higher futures price along with higher open interest in Sbi suggests that it may experience positive price movement in the coming days, so traders can continue to hold their long positions.

18 Mar 2025, 01:05:50 PM IST

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: State Bank Of India share price live: Today's Price range

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: On the current trading day, State Bank of India stock recorded a low of 723 and reached a high of 731.95, indicating a trading range of 8.95. The stock shows volatility within this range, reflecting investor activity and market sentiment.

18 Mar 2025, 12:45:49 PM IST

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 47.49% higher than yesterday

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: As of midnight, SBI's trading volume has increased by 47.49% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at 729.45, reflecting a rise of 0.93%. Trading volume is a crucial factor to analyze trends in conjunction with price movements. An upward price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a potentially sustainable increase, while a downward price movement with increased volume may signal a possible further decline in prices.

18 Mar 2025, 12:37:45 PM IST

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 731.2 and 727.65 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 727.65 and selling near hourly resistance 731.2 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1731.77Support 1728.92
Resistance 2733.23Support 2727.53
Resistance 3734.62Support 3726.07
18 Mar 2025, 12:22:42 PM IST

18 Mar 2025, 12:20:00 PM IST

18 Mar 2025, 12:13:58 PM IST

Sbi Live Updates: Sbi trading at ₹731.55, up 1.22% from yesterday's ₹722.70

Sbi Live Updates: The current market price of Sbi has surpassed the first resistance of 728.5 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 734.35. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 734.35 then there can be further positive price movement.

18 Mar 2025, 11:48:20 AM IST

Sbi Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is 46.66% higher than yesterday

Sbi Live Updates: As of 11 AM, SBI's trading volume has increased by 46.66% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at 731.45, reflecting a rise of 1.21%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying trends. A positive price increase accompanied by higher volume indicates a potential sustainable upward trend, while a negative price shift with increased volume could signal a possible further decline in prices.

18 Mar 2025, 11:35:40 AM IST

Sbi Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Sbi Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 732.85 and 726.85 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 726.85 and selling near hourly resistance 732.85 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1731.2Support 1727.65
Resistance 2733.35Support 2726.25
Resistance 3734.75Support 3724.1
18 Mar 2025, 11:23:09 AM IST

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Sbi trading at ₹729.20, up 0.90% from yesterday's ₹722.70

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Sbi has surpassed the first resistance of 728.5 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 734.35. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 734.35 then there can be further positive price movement.

18 Mar 2025, 11:12:54 AM IST

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Today, SBI's share price has increased by 0.95%, reaching 729.55, aligning with the upward trend of its peers. Other banks like HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Axis Bank are also experiencing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 1.07% and 1.15%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Hdfc Bank1733.3523.451.371880.01421.051326132.72
Icici Bank1298.830.452.41361.351048.35917336.44
State Bank Of India729.556.850.95912.1679.65651095.65
Kotak Mahindra Bank2013.3520.551.031998.51544.15400292.27
Axis Bank1039.55.550.541339.55934.0321654.61
18 Mar 2025, 11:02:44 AM IST

18 Mar 2025, 10:49:01 AM IST

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 20.08% higher than yesterday

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: As of 10 AM, SBI's trading volume has increased by 20.08% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at 731.10, reflecting a rise of 1.16%. Analyzing volume alongside price is crucial for understanding market trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a potential for a sustained upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal a further decline in prices.

18 Mar 2025, 10:34:38 AM IST

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Sbi touched a high of 730.85 & a low of 724.85 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1732.85Support 1726.85
Resistance 2734.85Support 2722.85
Resistance 3738.85Support 3720.85
18 Mar 2025, 10:24:05 AM IST

SBI, Bajaj Auto to NMDC: LKP Securities lists these 10 stocks to buy amid strong growth outlook for large & mid-caps

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/sbi-bajaj-auto-to-nmdc-lkp-securities-lists-these-10-stocks-to-buy-amid-strong-growth-outlook-for-large-midcaps-11742268618194.html

18 Mar 2025, 10:12:41 AM IST

Sbi Live Updates:

18 Mar 2025, 09:51:35 AM IST

Sbi Live Updates: Stock Peers

Sbi Live Updates: Today, SBI's share price has increased by 0.44%, reaching 725.85, in line with the performance of its competitors. Other banks like HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Axis Bank are also experiencing gains. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, have risen by 0.82% and 0.75%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Hdfc Bank1724.7514.850.871880.01421.051319553.12
Icici Bank1299.5531.22.461361.351048.35917866.16
State Bank Of India725.853.150.44912.1679.65647793.54
Kotak Mahindra Bank1993.650.850.041998.51544.15396375.53
Axis Bank1038.94.950.481339.55934.0321468.95
18 Mar 2025, 09:42:06 AM IST

Sbi Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.21%; Futures open interest increased by 0.62%

A higher futures price along with higher open interest in Sbi suggests that it may experience positive price movement in the coming days, so traders can continue to hold their long positions.

18 Mar 2025, 09:33:52 AM IST

Sbi Live Updates: Sbi trading at ₹725.20, up 0.35% from yesterday's ₹722.70

Sbi Live Updates: Sbi share price is at 725.20 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 719.55 and 728.5 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 719.55 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 728.5 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

18 Mar 2025, 09:17:06 AM IST

Sbi Live Updates: Price Analysis

Sbi Live Updates: The share price of SBI has increased by 0.21%, currently trading at 724.25. However, over the past year, SBI's share price has decreased by 1.20%, also standing at 724.25. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 8.84%, reaching 22,508.75 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.31%
3 Months-7.42%
6 Months-7.94%
YTD-9.03%
1 Year-1.2%
18 Mar 2025, 09:01:34 AM IST

India’s exports may face 3-3.5% hit from US tariffs, but trade diversification may cushion impact: SBI Research

India’s merchandise trade with the US last fiscal amounted to $119.72 billion, with exports at $77.52 billion and imports at $42.20 billion, according to data from the commerce ministry.

https://www.livemint.com/news/india/india-exports-us-tariffs-trade-diversification-impact-sbi-research-11742220502972.html

18 Mar 2025, 08:45:00 AM IST

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Sbi on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1728.5Support 1719.55
Resistance 2734.35Support 2716.45
Resistance 3737.45Support 3710.6
18 Mar 2025, 08:33:15 AM IST

18 Mar 2025, 08:15:01 AM IST

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Sbi volume yesterday was 5 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 9234 k

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 42.09% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 197 k.

18 Mar 2025, 08:01:03 AM IST

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Sbi closed at ₹727.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 730.95 & 722.10 yesterday to end at 722.70. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

