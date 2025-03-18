Sbi Share Price Highlights : Sbi closed today at 737.05, up 1.99% from yesterday's 722.70

Sbi Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, SBI opened at ₹729 and closed slightly lower at ₹727.75. The stock reached a high of ₹730.95 and a low of ₹722.10, reflecting a volatile session. With a market capitalization of ₹644,982.29 crore, SBI's performance is noteworthy against its 52-week high of ₹912.10 and low of ₹679.65. The trading volume on the BSE was 197,841 shares, indicating active market participation.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Sbi has a 12.34% MF holding & 10.26% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 11.46% in to 12.34% in quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 10.70% in to 10.26% in quarter.
Sbi has delivered a EPS growth of 44.13% & a revenue growth of 16.45% in the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months the company has a revenue of 4814102.00 cr which is 9.61% higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company has a predicted growth of �% for revenue & �% in profit for the quarter .
Sbi Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹925.0, 25.5% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹700.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1050.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|17
|18
|17
|17
|Buy
|12
|12
|12
|11
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|1
|1
Sbi Live Updates: The share price of SBI has increased by 1.99% today, reaching ₹737.05, in line with its competitors. Other banks including HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Axis Bank are also experiencing gains. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 1.45% and 1.53%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Hdfc Bank
|1733.15
|23.25
|1.36
|1880.0
|1421.05
|1325979.71
|Icici Bank
|1309.6
|41.25
|3.25
|1361.35
|1048.35
|924964.43
|State Bank Of India
|737.05
|14.35
|1.99
|912.1
|679.65
|657789.12
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|2034.6
|41.8
|2.1
|1998.5
|1544.15
|404517.17
|Axis Bank
|1044.5
|10.55
|1.02
|1339.55
|934.0
|323201.77
Sbi Live Updates: On the current trading day, State Bank of India’s stock recorded a low of ₹723 and reached a high of ₹738.50, indicating a trading range of ₹15.50. This fluctuation reflects the stock's performance and investor sentiment during the session.
A higher futures price along with higher open interest in Sbi suggests that it may experience positive price movement in the coming days, so traders can continue to hold their long positions.
Sbi Live Updates: Sbi share price closed the day at ₹737.05 - a 1.99% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 742.1 , 748.15 , 757.9. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 726.3 , 716.55 , 710.5.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: As of 3 PM, SBI's trading volume has increased by 54.54% compared to yesterday, while the stock is priced at ₹737.05, reflecting a rise of 1.99%. Trading volume is a crucial metric, alongside price, for analyzing market trends. An increase in price coupled with high trading volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decline in price with elevated volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Sbi has surpassed the first resistance of ₹728.5 & second resistance of ₹734.35 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹737.45. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of ₹737.45 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|728.34
|10 Days
|720.35
|20 Days
|720.80
|50 Days
|743.53
|100 Days
|785.59
|300 Days
|804.74
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Sbi share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: As of 2 PM, SBI's trading volume has increased by 45.78% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹734.70, reflecting a rise of 1.66%. Trading volume is a crucial metric, alongside price, for analyzing market trends. A positive price increase accompanied by high trading volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price shift with increased volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.
Bank holidays next week: The United Forum of Bank Unions has announced a two-day strike on March 24-25, affecting banking services nationwide. This, combined with existing holidays, will result in four days of service interruptions
https://www.livemint.com/industry/banking/bank-holidays-next-week-sbi-bob-to-pnb-bank-strike-to-hit-psu-bank-services-on-these-days-11742283255115.html
Sbi Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 734.0 and 729.7 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 729.7 and selling near hourly resistance 734.0 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|733.22
|Support 1
|731.97
|Resistance 2
|733.63
|Support 2
|731.13
|Resistance 3
|734.47
|Support 3
|730.72
Sbi Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹925.0, 26.31% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹700.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1050.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|17
|18
|17
|17
|Buy
|12
|12
|12
|11
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|1
|1
Sbi Live Updates: The current market price of Sbi has surpassed the first resistance of ₹728.5 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹734.35. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹734.35 then there can be further positive price movement.
Sbi Live Updates: As of 1 PM, SBI's trading volume has increased by 47.65% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹732.25, reflecting a 1.32% rise. Trading volume is a crucial metric to analyze trends alongside price movements. A positive price increase accompanied by higher volume indicates a potentially sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with elevated volume may signal a further decrease in prices.
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Sbi touched a high of 733.3 & a low of 729.0 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price crossed above hourly resistance 731.77 (Resistance level 1), indicating bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|734.0
|Support 1
|729.7
|Resistance 2
|735.8
|Support 2
|727.2
|Resistance 3
|738.3
|Support 3
|725.4
A higher futures price along with higher open interest in Sbi suggests that it may experience positive price movement in the coming days, so traders can continue to hold their long positions.
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: On the current trading day, State Bank of India stock recorded a low of ₹723 and reached a high of ₹731.95, indicating a trading range of ₹8.95. The stock shows volatility within this range, reflecting investor activity and market sentiment.
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: As of midnight, SBI's trading volume has increased by 47.49% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at ₹729.45, reflecting a rise of 0.93%. Trading volume is a crucial factor to analyze trends in conjunction with price movements. An upward price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a potentially sustainable increase, while a downward price movement with increased volume may signal a possible further decline in prices.
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 731.2 and 727.65 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 727.65 and selling near hourly resistance 731.2 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|731.77
|Support 1
|728.92
|Resistance 2
|733.23
|Support 2
|727.53
|Resistance 3
|734.62
|Support 3
|726.07
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|728.34
|10 Days
|720.35
|20 Days
|720.80
|50 Days
|743.53
|100 Days
|785.59
|300 Days
|804.74
Sbi Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Sbi share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish
Sbi Live Updates: The current market price of Sbi has surpassed the first resistance of ₹728.5 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹734.35. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹734.35 then there can be further positive price movement.
Sbi Live Updates: As of 11 AM, SBI's trading volume has increased by 46.66% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹731.45, reflecting a rise of 1.21%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying trends. A positive price increase accompanied by higher volume indicates a potential sustainable upward trend, while a negative price shift with increased volume could signal a possible further decline in prices.
Sbi Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 732.85 and 726.85 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 726.85 and selling near hourly resistance 732.85 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|731.2
|Support 1
|727.65
|Resistance 2
|733.35
|Support 2
|726.25
|Resistance 3
|734.75
|Support 3
|724.1
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Sbi has surpassed the first resistance of ₹728.5 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹734.35. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹734.35 then there can be further positive price movement.
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Today, SBI's share price has increased by 0.95%, reaching ₹729.55, aligning with the upward trend of its peers. Other banks like HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Axis Bank are also experiencing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 1.07% and 1.15%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Hdfc Bank
|1733.35
|23.45
|1.37
|1880.0
|1421.05
|1326132.72
|Icici Bank
|1298.8
|30.45
|2.4
|1361.35
|1048.35
|917336.44
|State Bank Of India
|729.55
|6.85
|0.95
|912.1
|679.65
|651095.65
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|2013.35
|20.55
|1.03
|1998.5
|1544.15
|400292.27
|Axis Bank
|1039.5
|5.55
|0.54
|1339.55
|934.0
|321654.61
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹925.0, 26.95% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹700.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1050.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|17
|18
|17
|17
|Buy
|12
|12
|12
|11
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|1
|1
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: As of 10 AM, SBI's trading volume has increased by 20.08% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹731.10, reflecting a rise of 1.16%. Analyzing volume alongside price is crucial for understanding market trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a potential for a sustained upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal a further decline in prices.
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Sbi touched a high of 730.85 & a low of 724.85 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|732.85
|Support 1
|726.85
|Resistance 2
|734.85
|Support 2
|722.85
|Resistance 3
|738.85
|Support 3
|720.85
https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/sbi-bajaj-auto-to-nmdc-lkp-securities-lists-these-10-stocks-to-buy-amid-strong-growth-outlook-for-large-midcaps-11742268618194.html
Sbi Live Updates: Today, SBI's share price has increased by 0.44%, reaching ₹725.85, in line with the performance of its competitors. Other banks like HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Axis Bank are also experiencing gains. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, have risen by 0.82% and 0.75%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Hdfc Bank
|1724.75
|14.85
|0.87
|1880.0
|1421.05
|1319553.12
|Icici Bank
|1299.55
|31.2
|2.46
|1361.35
|1048.35
|917866.16
|State Bank Of India
|725.85
|3.15
|0.44
|912.1
|679.65
|647793.54
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|1993.65
|0.85
|0.04
|1998.5
|1544.15
|396375.53
|Axis Bank
|1038.9
|4.95
|0.48
|1339.55
|934.0
|321468.95
A higher futures price along with higher open interest in Sbi suggests that it may experience positive price movement in the coming days, so traders can continue to hold their long positions.
Sbi Live Updates: Sbi share price is at ₹725.20 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹719.55 and ₹728.5 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹719.55 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 728.5 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Sbi Live Updates: The share price of SBI has increased by 0.21%, currently trading at ₹724.25. However, over the past year, SBI's share price has decreased by 1.20%, also standing at ₹724.25. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 8.84%, reaching 22,508.75 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.31%
|3 Months
|-7.42%
|6 Months
|-7.94%
|YTD
|-9.03%
|1 Year
|-1.2%
India’s merchandise trade with the US last fiscal amounted to $119.72 billion, with exports at $77.52 billion and imports at $42.20 billion, according to data from the commerce ministry.
https://www.livemint.com/news/india/india-exports-us-tariffs-trade-diversification-impact-sbi-research-11742220502972.html
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Sbi on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|728.5
|Support 1
|719.55
|Resistance 2
|734.35
|Support 2
|716.45
|Resistance 3
|737.45
|Support 3
|710.6
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹925.0, 27.99% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹700.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1050.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|17
|18
|17
|17
|Buy
|12
|12
|12
|11
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|1
|1
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 42.09% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 197 k.
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹730.95 & ₹722.10 yesterday to end at ₹722.70. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.