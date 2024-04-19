Hello User
Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI Stock Dips in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Sbi stock price went down today, 19 Apr 2024, by -0.94 %. The stock closed at 751.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 744.8 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi Stock Price Today

Sbi Share Price Today : On the last day, SBI opened at 752.25, closed at 751.9 with a high of 759.95 and a low of 742.2. The market cap was 664704.21 crore, with a 52-week high of 793.5 and a 52-week low of 525.25. The BSE volume for the day was 708924 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Apr 2024, 09:01 AM IST Sbi share price Today :Sbi trading at ₹744.8, down -0.94% from yesterday's ₹751.9

The current price of SBI stock is 744.8, with a percent change of -0.94% and a net change of -7.1. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

19 Apr 2024, 08:01 AM IST Sbi share price Live :Sbi closed at ₹751.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for SBI on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 708,924 and the closing price was 751.9.

