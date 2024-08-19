Sbi Share Price Live blog for 19 Aug 2024

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, SBI opened at ₹803.5 and closed slightly lower at ₹802.95. The stock reached a high of ₹815.1 and a low of ₹803.2. The market capitalization stood at ₹725,080.14 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has seen a high of ₹912.1 and a low of ₹543.15. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 768,630 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Sbi Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 26.64% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 768 k.
Sbi Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹815.1 & ₹803.2 yesterday to end at ₹812.45. Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent downtrend.