Sbi Share Price Live blog for 19 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:18 AM IST Trade
Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : Sbi stock price went up today, 19 Aug 2024, by 1.18 %. The stock closed at 802.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 812.45 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, SBI opened at 803.5 and closed slightly lower at 802.95. The stock reached a high of 815.1 and a low of 803.2. The market capitalization stood at 725,080.14 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has seen a high of 912.1 and a low of 543.15. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 768,630 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Aug 2024, 08:18 AM IST Sbi Share Price Today Live: Sbi volume yesterday was 12 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 16623 k

Sbi Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 26.64% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 768 k.

19 Aug 2024, 08:02 AM IST Sbi Share Price Today Live: Sbi closed at ₹802.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Sbi Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 815.1 & 803.2 yesterday to end at 812.45. Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent downtrend.

