Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI Sees Decline in Stock Prices Today

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, SBI's stock opened and closed at ₹850.2, with a high of ₹850.8 and a low of ₹836.7. The market capitalization stood at ₹748,017.1 crore. Over the past year, the stock has reached a 52-week high of ₹912.1 and a low of ₹600.7. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 172,425 shares, reflecting active market interest in the stock.
Sbi Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -2.1%; Futures open interest increased by 0.42%
Sbi Live Updates: A decrease in futures prices combined with an increase in open interest for SBI indicates the possibility of a decline in price in the near future. Therefore, traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
Sbi Live Updates: Sbi trading at ₹821, down -2.15% from yesterday's ₹839.05
Sbi Live Updates: The current market price of Sbi has broken the first support of ₹833.37 & second support of ₹827.68 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹818.37. If the stock price breaks the final support of ₹818.37 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The share price of SBI has decreased by 1.98%, currently trading at ₹822.45. Over the past year, SBI shares have experienced a price increase of 27.88%. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 12.98%, reaching 24,198.85 during the same timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.72%
|3 Months
|9.37%
|6 Months
|-1.69%
|YTD
|30.54%
|1 Year
|27.88%
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Sbi on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|848.37
|Support 1
|833.37
|Resistance 2
|857.68
|Support 2
|827.68
|Resistance 3
|863.37
|Support 3
|818.37
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1000.0, 19.18% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹690.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1075.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|17
|18
|18
|18
|Buy
|11
|11
|11
|12
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Sell
|4
|4
|4
|3
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|2
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Sbi volume yesterday was 8 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 12550 k
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 32.53% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 172 k.
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Sbi closed at ₹850.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹850.8 & ₹836.7 yesterday to end at ₹839.05. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.