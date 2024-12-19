Explore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI Sees Decline in Stock Prices Today
LIVE UPDATES

Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI Sees Decline in Stock Prices Today

2 min read . Updated: 19 Dec 2024, 09:44 AM IST
Livemint

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : Sbi stock price went down today, 19 Dec 2024, by -2.15 %. The stock closed at 839.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 821 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, SBI's stock opened and closed at 850.2, with a high of 850.8 and a low of 836.7. The market capitalization stood at 748,017.1 crore. Over the past year, the stock has reached a 52-week high of 912.1 and a low of 600.7. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 172,425 shares, reflecting active market interest in the stock.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Dec 2024, 09:44:22 AM IST

Sbi Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -2.1%; Futures open interest increased by 0.42%

Sbi Live Updates: A decrease in futures prices combined with an increase in open interest for SBI indicates the possibility of a decline in price in the near future. Therefore, traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

19 Dec 2024, 09:32:59 AM IST

Sbi Live Updates: Sbi trading at ₹821, down -2.15% from yesterday's ₹839.05

Sbi Live Updates: The current market price of Sbi has broken the first support of 833.37 & second support of 827.68 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 818.37. If the stock price breaks the final support of 818.37 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.

19 Dec 2024, 09:17:07 AM IST

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The share price of SBI has decreased by 1.98%, currently trading at 822.45. Over the past year, SBI shares have experienced a price increase of 27.88%. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 12.98%, reaching 24,198.85 during the same timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.72%
3 Months9.37%
6 Months-1.69%
YTD30.54%
1 Year27.88%
19 Dec 2024, 08:50:18 AM IST

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Sbi on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1848.37Support 1833.37
Resistance 2857.68Support 2827.68
Resistance 3863.37Support 3818.37
19 Dec 2024, 08:31:07 AM IST

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1000.0, 19.18% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 690.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1075.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy17181818
    Buy11111112
    Hold5554
    Sell4443
    Strong Sell1112
19 Dec 2024, 08:15:33 AM IST

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Sbi volume yesterday was 8 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 12550 k

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 32.53% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 172 k.

19 Dec 2024, 08:05:16 AM IST

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Sbi closed at ₹850.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 850.8 & 836.7 yesterday to end at 839.05. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

