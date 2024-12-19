Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI Sees Decline in Stock Prices Today

2 min read . 09:44 AM IST Trade

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : Sbi stock price went down today, 19 Dec 2024, by -2.15 %. The stock closed at 839.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 821 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.