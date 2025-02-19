Sbi Share Price Live blog for 19 Feb 2025

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, SBI opened at ₹727.95 and closed slightly higher at ₹728.05. The stock reached a high of ₹727.95 and a low of ₹717.45 during the session. The market capitalization stood at ₹647,661.78 crore. Over the past year, SBI's stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹912.10 and a low of ₹711.40, with a trading volume of 396,321 shares on the BSE.
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 37.66% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 396 k.
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹727.95 & ₹717.45 yesterday to end at ₹725.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend