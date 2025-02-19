Hello User
Sbi Share Price Live blog for 19 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : Sbi stock price went down today, 19 Feb 2025, by -0.32 %. The stock closed at 728.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 725.75 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, SBI opened at 727.95 and closed slightly higher at 728.05. The stock reached a high of 727.95 and a low of 717.45 during the session. The market capitalization stood at 647,661.78 crore. Over the past year, SBI's stock has seen a 52-week high of 912.10 and a low of 711.40, with a trading volume of 396,321 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Feb 2025, 08:15 AM IST Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Sbi volume yesterday was 8 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 14369 k

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 37.66% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 396 k.

19 Feb 2025, 08:02 AM IST Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Sbi closed at ₹728.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 727.95 & 717.45 yesterday to end at 725.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

