Wed Jun 19 2024 09:37:13
Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI Stock Rises in Positive Trading Session

2 min read . Updated: 19 Jun 2024, 09:50 AM IST
Livemint

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : Sbi stock price went up today, 19 Jun 2024, by 0.08 %. The stock closed at 844.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 845.3 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : SBI's stock opened at 843.2 and closed at 840.2 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 851.5, while the low was 840.35. The market capitalization stood at 753,772.72 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 912.1, and the 52-week low is 543.15. The BSE volume for the day was 963,912 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Jun 2024, 09:50:53 AM IST

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Today, the SBI share price has increased by 0.5% to reach 848.8, following the positive trend of its peer companies like HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, and Kotak Mahindra Bank. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.11% and 0.27% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
HDFC Bank1619.210.450.651757.81363.451230091.77
ICICI Bank1141.518.451.641171.55898.85801599.61
State Bank Of India848.84.20.5912.1543.15757521.06
Axis Bank1200.559.30.781241.9921.0370558.21
Kotak Mahindra Bank1734.8515.250.891987.01544.15344874.3
19 Jun 2024, 09:45:17 AM IST

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.15%; Futures open interest increased by 8.63%

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest in Sbi indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their long positions.

19 Jun 2024, 09:32:12 AM IST

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Sbi trading at ₹845.3, up 0.08% from yesterday's ₹844.6

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Sbi share price is at 845.3 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 840.33 and 851.58 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 840.33 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 851.58 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

19 Jun 2024, 09:19:12 AM IST

Sbi Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Sbi Share Price Today Live: The stock price of SBI has increased by 0.36% and is currently trading at 847.65. Over the past year, SBI shares have surged by 48.53% to reach 847.65. In comparison, the Nifty index has risen by 25.61% to 23,557.90 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.57%
3 Months8.74%
6 Months28.91%
YTD31.59%
1 Year48.53%
19 Jun 2024, 08:49:23 AM IST

Sbi Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Sbi Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Sbi on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1851.58Support 1840.33
Resistance 2857.17Support 2834.67
Resistance 3862.83Support 3829.08
19 Jun 2024, 08:32:49 AM IST

Sbi Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Sbi Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 780.0, 7.65% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 570.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 890.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy18181821
    Buy12121210
    Hold7776
    Sell1112
    Strong Sell2221
19 Jun 2024, 08:20:55 AM IST

Sbi Share Price Today Live: Sbi volume yesterday was 15 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 22842 k

Sbi Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 30.42% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 963 k.

19 Jun 2024, 08:03:10 AM IST

Sbi Share Price Today Live: Sbi closed at ₹840.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Sbi Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 851.5 & 840.35 yesterday to end at 840.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

