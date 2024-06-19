Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI Stock Rises in Positive Trading Session

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : SBI's stock opened at ₹843.2 and closed at ₹840.2 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹851.5, while the low was ₹840.35. The market capitalization stood at ₹753,772.72 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹912.1, and the 52-week low is ₹543.15. The BSE volume for the day was 963,912 shares traded.
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Today, the SBI share price has increased by 0.5% to reach ₹848.8, following the positive trend of its peer companies like HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, and Kotak Mahindra Bank. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.11% and 0.27% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|HDFC Bank
|1619.2
|10.45
|0.65
|1757.8
|1363.45
|1230091.77
|ICICI Bank
|1141.5
|18.45
|1.64
|1171.55
|898.85
|801599.61
|State Bank Of India
|848.8
|4.2
|0.5
|912.1
|543.15
|757521.06
|Axis Bank
|1200.55
|9.3
|0.78
|1241.9
|921.0
|370558.21
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|1734.85
|15.25
|0.89
|1987.0
|1544.15
|344874.3
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest in Sbi indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their long positions.
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Sbi share price is at ₹845.3 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹840.33 and ₹851.58 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹840.33 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 851.58 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Sbi Share Price Today Live: The stock price of SBI has increased by 0.36% and is currently trading at ₹847.65. Over the past year, SBI shares have surged by 48.53% to reach ₹847.65. In comparison, the Nifty index has risen by 25.61% to 23,557.90 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.57%
|3 Months
|8.74%
|6 Months
|28.91%
|YTD
|31.59%
|1 Year
|48.53%
Sbi Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Sbi on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|851.58
|Support 1
|840.33
|Resistance 2
|857.17
|Support 2
|834.67
|Resistance 3
|862.83
|Support 3
|829.08
Sbi Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹780.0, 7.65% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹570.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹890.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|18
|18
|18
|21
|Buy
|12
|12
|12
|10
|Hold
|7
|7
|7
|6
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|1
Sbi Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 30.42% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 963 k.
Sbi Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹851.5 & ₹840.35 yesterday to end at ₹840.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend