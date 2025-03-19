Explore
Sbi Share Price Highlights : Sbi closed today at ₹745.05, up 1.09% from yesterday's ₹737.05

11 min read . Updated: 19 Mar 2025, 08:04 PM IST
Sbi Share Price Highlights : Sbi stock price went up today, 19 Mar 2025, by 1.09 %. The stock closed at 737.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 745.05 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi Share Price Highlights

Sbi Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, SBI's stock opened at 727 and closed at 722.70, experiencing a daily high of 738.50 and a low of 723. The market capitalization stood at 657,789.12 crore. Over the past year, the stock reached a peak of 912.10 and a low of 679.65. The BSE volume recorded for the day was 178,857 shares, indicating active trading in SBI's stock.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Mar 2025, 08:04:11 PM IST

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Shareholding information

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Sbi has a 12.34% MF holding & 10.26% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 11.46% in to 12.34% in quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 10.70% in to 10.26% in quarter.

19 Mar 2025, 07:03:42 PM IST

Sbi Live Updates: Financial performance

Sbi has delivered a EPS growth of 44.13% & a revenue growth of 16.45% in the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months the company has a revenue of 4814102.00 cr which is 9.61% higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company has a predicted growth of �% for revenue & �% in profit for the quarter .

19 Mar 2025, 06:35:34 PM IST

19 Mar 2025, 06:02:17 PM IST

Sbi Live Updates: Stock Peers

Sbi Live Updates: SBI's share price rose by 1.09% today, reaching 745.05, while its competitors showed mixed results. Kotak Mahindra Bank experienced a decline, whereas HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and Axis Bank saw gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex increased by 0.32% and 0.20%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Hdfc Bank1743.8510.70.621880.01421.051334165.95
Icici Bank1312.73.10.241361.351048.35927153.95
State Bank Of India745.058.01.09912.1679.65664928.81
Kotak Mahindra Bank2021.45-13.15-0.652039.051544.15401902.7
Axis Bank1052.26.60.631339.55934.0325584.4
19 Mar 2025, 05:30:10 PM IST

Sbi Live Updates: State Bank Of India share price live: Today's Price range

Sbi Live Updates: On the current trading day, State Bank of India stock recorded a low of 739.25 and a high of 749. This indicates a price range of 9.75, reflecting some volatility in the stock's performance throughout the day.

19 Mar 2025, 04:35:32 PM IST

Sbi Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 1.16%; Futures open interest increased by 1.64%

A higher futures price along with higher open interest in Sbi suggests that it may experience positive price movement in the coming days, so traders can continue to hold their long positions.

19 Mar 2025, 03:48:02 PM IST

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Sbi closed today at ₹745.05, up 1.09% from yesterday's ₹737.05

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Sbi share price closed the day at 745.05 - a 1.09% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 749.53 , 754.52 , 759.73. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 739.33 , 734.12 , 729.13.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

19 Mar 2025, 03:45:41 PM IST

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 3 PM is -3.05% lower than yesterday

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: As of 3 PM, SBI's trading volume is down 3.05% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at 745.05, reflecting a decline of 1.09%. Volume traded is a key metric, alongside price, for analyzing market trends. An increase in price accompanied by high volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with high volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.

19 Mar 2025, 03:32:42 PM IST

Sbi Share Price Live Updates:

19 Mar 2025, 03:22:37 PM IST

19 Mar 2025, 03:11:38 PM IST

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Sbi trading at ₹745.05, up 1.09% from yesterday's ₹737.05

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Sbi has surpassed the first resistance of 742.1 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 748.15. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 748.15 then there can be further positive price movement.

19 Mar 2025, 03:03:34 PM IST

19 Mar 2025, 02:59:20 PM IST

Sbi Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days728.34
10 Days720.35
20 Days720.80
50 Days743.53
100 Days785.59
300 Days804.74
19 Mar 2025, 02:59:15 PM IST

Sbi Live Updates: Sbi Short Term and Long Term Trends

Sbi Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Sbi share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish

19 Mar 2025, 02:46:24 PM IST

Sbi Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is 14.30% higher than yesterday

Sbi Live Updates: As of 2 PM, SBI's trading volume has increased by 14.30% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at 746.75, reflecting a rise of 1.32%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for understanding market trends. A positive price increase accompanied by high volume indicates a potential sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with elevated volume may signal the likelihood of further price drops.

19 Mar 2025, 02:34:09 PM IST

Sbi Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Sbi Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 749.95 and 746.0 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 746.0 and selling near hourly resistance 749.95 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1748.25Support 1746.0
Resistance 2749.5Support 2745.0
Resistance 3750.5Support 3743.75
19 Mar 2025, 02:12:20 PM IST

19 Mar 2025, 02:06:32 PM IST

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Sbi trading at ₹747.60, up 1.43% from yesterday's ₹737.05

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Sbi has surpassed the first resistance of 742.1 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 748.15. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 748.15 then there can be further positive price movement.

19 Mar 2025, 01:49:12 PM IST

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 1 PM is 9.53% higher than yesterday

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: As of 1 PM, SBI's trading volume has increased by 9.53% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at 747.55, reflecting a rise of 1.42%. Analyzing volume alongside price is crucial for understanding market trends. A positive price increase accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

19 Mar 2025, 01:38:24 PM IST

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Sbi touched a high of 749.0 & a low of 745.05 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price crossed above hourly resistance 747.63 (Resistance level 1), indicating bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1749.95Support 1746.0
Resistance 2751.45Support 2743.55
Resistance 3753.9Support 3742.05
19 Mar 2025, 01:13:09 PM IST

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 1.3%; Futures open interest increased by 1.27%

A higher futures price along with higher open interest in Sbi suggests that it may experience positive price movement in the coming days, so traders can continue to hold their long positions.

19 Mar 2025, 01:01:30 PM IST

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: State Bank Of India share price live: Today's Price range

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: On the current trading day, State Bank of India stock recorded a low of 739.25 and reached a high of 747.50. This range indicates some volatility, reflecting market dynamics and investor sentiment surrounding the stock.

19 Mar 2025, 12:46:32 PM IST

Sbi Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -0.73% lower than yesterday

Sbi Live Updates: The trading volume for SBI until midnight is 0.73% lower than the previous day, with the stock priced at 746.45, reflecting a decrease of 1.28%. Volume traded is a key metric, alongside price, for analyzing trends. An increase in price combined with higher volume indicates a potentially sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with elevated volume may suggest further declines in value.

19 Mar 2025, 12:35:14 PM IST

Sbi Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Sbi Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 747.27 and 743.97 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 743.97 and selling near hourly resistance 747.27 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1747.63Support 1744.93
Resistance 2748.92Support 2743.52
Resistance 3750.33Support 3742.23
19 Mar 2025, 12:23:41 PM IST

Sbi Live Updates: Sbi Short Term and Long Term Trends

Sbi Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Sbi share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish

19 Mar 2025, 12:20:35 PM IST

Sbi Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days728.34
10 Days720.35
20 Days720.80
50 Days743.53
100 Days785.59
300 Days804.74
19 Mar 2025, 12:10:11 PM IST

Sbi Live Updates: Sbi trading at ₹745.95, up 1.21% from yesterday's ₹737.05

Sbi Live Updates: The current market price of Sbi has surpassed the first resistance of 742.1 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 748.15. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 748.15 then there can be further positive price movement.

19 Mar 2025, 11:49:01 AM IST

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is 5.38% higher than yesterday

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, SBI's trading volume has increased by 5.38% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is currently at 746.05, reflecting a gain of 1.22%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying market trends. A positive price increase coupled with higher volume often indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could suggest a potential decline in prices.

19 Mar 2025, 11:37:15 AM IST

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 746.35 and 741.7 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 741.7 and selling near hourly resistance 746.35 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1747.27Support 1743.97
Resistance 2748.93Support 2742.33
Resistance 3750.57Support 3740.67
19 Mar 2025, 11:26:44 AM IST

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Sbi trading at ₹745.20, up 1.11% from yesterday's ₹737.05

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Sbi has surpassed the first resistance of 742.1 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 748.15. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 748.15 then there can be further positive price movement.

19 Mar 2025, 11:17:06 AM IST

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Today, SBI's share price has increased by 1.26%, reaching 746.35, aligning with the upward trends of its peers. Other banks like HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Axis Bank are also experiencing gains. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, have risen by 0.33% and 0.23%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Hdfc Bank1747.814.650.851880.01421.051337187.97
Icici Bank1310.450.850.061361.351048.35925564.78
State Bank Of India746.359.31.26912.1679.65666089.02
Kotak Mahindra Bank2035.150.550.032039.051544.15404626.52
Axis Bank1056.510.91.041339.55934.0326914.96
19 Mar 2025, 11:05:43 AM IST

19 Mar 2025, 10:46:59 AM IST

Sbi Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 10.11% higher than yesterday

Sbi Live Updates: As of 10 AM, SBI's trading volume has increased by 10.11% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at 746.65, reflecting a rise of 1.30%. Trading volume is a crucial metric, alongside price, for analyzing market trends. A positive price change accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price change with increased volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.

19 Mar 2025, 10:35:09 AM IST

Sbi Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Sbi Live Updates: Sbi touched a high of 745.2 & a low of 740.55 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1746.35Support 1741.7
Resistance 2748.1Support 2738.8
Resistance 3751.0Support 3737.05
19 Mar 2025, 10:10:34 AM IST

19 Mar 2025, 09:52:05 AM IST

Sbi Live Updates: Stock Peers

Sbi Live Updates: The share price of SBI has increased by 0.74% today, reaching 742.50, aligning with the performance of its peers. Other banks such as HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Axis Bank are also experiencing gains. In contrast, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are showing slight fluctuations, with Nifty down by 0.07% and Sensex up by 0.12%.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Hdfc Bank1734.00.850.051880.01421.051326630.01
Icici Bank1309.60.00.01361.351048.35924964.43
State Bank Of India742.55.450.74912.1679.65662653.04
Kotak Mahindra Bank2041.06.40.312039.051544.15405789.61
Axis Bank1050.04.40.421339.55934.0324903.65
19 Mar 2025, 09:44:12 AM IST

Sbi Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.71%; Futures open interest increased by 0.26%

A higher futures price along with higher open interest in Sbi suggests that it may experience positive price movement in the coming days, so traders can continue to hold their long positions.

19 Mar 2025, 09:30:16 AM IST

Sbi Live Updates: Sbi trading at ₹745, up 1.08% from yesterday's ₹737.05

Sbi Live Updates: The current market price of Sbi has surpassed the first resistance of 742.1 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 748.15. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 748.15 then there can be further positive price movement.

19 Mar 2025, 09:20:28 AM IST

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The share price of SBI has increased by 0.89%, currently trading at 743.60. Over the past year, SBI shares have appreciated by 0.79%, also reaching 743.60. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 22834.30 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.07%
3 Months-7.19%
6 Months-5.9%
YTD-7.33%
1 Year0.79%
19 Mar 2025, 08:47:09 AM IST

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Sbi on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1742.1Support 1726.3
Resistance 2748.15Support 2716.55
Resistance 3757.9Support 3710.5
19 Mar 2025, 08:32:10 AM IST

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 925.0, 25.5% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 700.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1050.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy17181717
    Buy12121211
    Hold5555
    Sell3334
    Strong Sell0.000.0011
19 Mar 2025, 08:18:07 AM IST

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Sbi volume yesterday was 8 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 9082 k

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 8.98% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 178 k.

19 Mar 2025, 08:00:15 AM IST

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Sbi closed at ₹722.70 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 738.50 & 723 yesterday to end at 737.05. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

