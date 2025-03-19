Sbi Share Price Highlights : Sbi closed today at 745.05, up 1.09% from yesterday's 737.05

Sbi Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, SBI's stock opened at ₹727 and closed at ₹722.70, experiencing a daily high of ₹738.50 and a low of ₹723. The market capitalization stood at ₹657,789.12 crore. Over the past year, the stock reached a peak of ₹912.10 and a low of ₹679.65. The BSE volume recorded for the day was 178,857 shares, indicating active trading in SBI's stock.
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Sbi has a 12.34% MF holding & 10.26% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 11.46% in to 12.34% in quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 10.70% in to 10.26% in quarter.
Sbi has delivered a EPS growth of 44.13% & a revenue growth of 16.45% in the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months the company has a revenue of 4814102.00 cr which is 9.61% higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company has a predicted growth of �% for revenue & �% in profit for the quarter .
Sbi Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹925.0, 24.15% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹700.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1050.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|17
|18
|17
|17
|Buy
|12
|12
|12
|11
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|1
|1
Sbi Live Updates: SBI's share price rose by 1.09% today, reaching ₹745.05, while its competitors showed mixed results. Kotak Mahindra Bank experienced a decline, whereas HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and Axis Bank saw gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex increased by 0.32% and 0.20%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Hdfc Bank
|1743.85
|10.7
|0.62
|1880.0
|1421.05
|1334165.95
|Icici Bank
|1312.7
|3.1
|0.24
|1361.35
|1048.35
|927153.95
|State Bank Of India
|745.05
|8.0
|1.09
|912.1
|679.65
|664928.81
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|2021.45
|-13.15
|-0.65
|2039.05
|1544.15
|401902.7
|Axis Bank
|1052.2
|6.6
|0.63
|1339.55
|934.0
|325584.4
Sbi Live Updates: On the current trading day, State Bank of India stock recorded a low of ₹739.25 and a high of ₹749. This indicates a price range of ₹9.75, reflecting some volatility in the stock's performance throughout the day.
A higher futures price along with higher open interest in Sbi suggests that it may experience positive price movement in the coming days, so traders can continue to hold their long positions.
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Sbi share price closed the day at ₹745.05 - a 1.09% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 749.53 , 754.52 , 759.73. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 739.33 , 734.12 , 729.13.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: As of 3 PM, SBI's trading volume is down 3.05% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹745.05, reflecting a decline of 1.09%. Volume traded is a key metric, alongside price, for analyzing market trends. An increase in price accompanied by high volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with high volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Sbi has surpassed the first resistance of ₹742.1 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹748.15. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹748.15 then there can be further positive price movement.
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|728.34
|10 Days
|720.35
|20 Days
|720.80
|50 Days
|743.53
|100 Days
|785.59
|300 Days
|804.74
Sbi Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Sbi share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish
Sbi Live Updates: As of 2 PM, SBI's trading volume has increased by 14.30% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹746.75, reflecting a rise of 1.32%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for understanding market trends. A positive price increase accompanied by high volume indicates a potential sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with elevated volume may signal the likelihood of further price drops.
Sbi Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 749.95 and 746.0 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 746.0 and selling near hourly resistance 749.95 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|748.25
|Support 1
|746.0
|Resistance 2
|749.5
|Support 2
|745.0
|Resistance 3
|750.5
|Support 3
|743.75
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Sbi has surpassed the first resistance of ₹742.1 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹748.15. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹748.15 then there can be further positive price movement.
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: As of 1 PM, SBI's trading volume has increased by 9.53% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹747.55, reflecting a rise of 1.42%. Analyzing volume alongside price is crucial for understanding market trends. A positive price increase accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Sbi touched a high of 749.0 & a low of 745.05 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price crossed above hourly resistance 747.63 (Resistance level 1), indicating bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|749.95
|Support 1
|746.0
|Resistance 2
|751.45
|Support 2
|743.55
|Resistance 3
|753.9
|Support 3
|742.05
A higher futures price along with higher open interest in Sbi suggests that it may experience positive price movement in the coming days, so traders can continue to hold their long positions.
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: On the current trading day, State Bank of India stock recorded a low of ₹739.25 and reached a high of ₹747.50. This range indicates some volatility, reflecting market dynamics and investor sentiment surrounding the stock.
Sbi Live Updates: The trading volume for SBI until midnight is 0.73% lower than the previous day, with the stock priced at ₹746.45, reflecting a decrease of 1.28%. Volume traded is a key metric, alongside price, for analyzing trends. An increase in price combined with higher volume indicates a potentially sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with elevated volume may suggest further declines in value.
Sbi Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 747.27 and 743.97 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 743.97 and selling near hourly resistance 747.27 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|747.63
|Support 1
|744.93
|Resistance 2
|748.92
|Support 2
|743.52
|Resistance 3
|750.33
|Support 3
|742.23
Sbi Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Sbi share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|728.34
|10 Days
|720.35
|20 Days
|720.80
|50 Days
|743.53
|100 Days
|785.59
|300 Days
|804.74
Sbi Live Updates: The current market price of Sbi has surpassed the first resistance of ₹742.1 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹748.15. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹748.15 then there can be further positive price movement.
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, SBI's trading volume has increased by 5.38% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is currently at ₹746.05, reflecting a gain of 1.22%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying market trends. A positive price increase coupled with higher volume often indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could suggest a potential decline in prices.
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 746.35 and 741.7 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 741.7 and selling near hourly resistance 746.35 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|747.27
|Support 1
|743.97
|Resistance 2
|748.93
|Support 2
|742.33
|Resistance 3
|750.57
|Support 3
|740.67
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Sbi has surpassed the first resistance of ₹742.1 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹748.15. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹748.15 then there can be further positive price movement.
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Today, SBI's share price has increased by 1.26%, reaching ₹746.35, aligning with the upward trends of its peers. Other banks like HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Axis Bank are also experiencing gains. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, have risen by 0.33% and 0.23%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Hdfc Bank
|1747.8
|14.65
|0.85
|1880.0
|1421.05
|1337187.97
|Icici Bank
|1310.45
|0.85
|0.06
|1361.35
|1048.35
|925564.78
|State Bank Of India
|746.35
|9.3
|1.26
|912.1
|679.65
|666089.02
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|2035.15
|0.55
|0.03
|2039.05
|1544.15
|404626.52
|Axis Bank
|1056.5
|10.9
|1.04
|1339.55
|934.0
|326914.96
Sbi Live Updates: As of 10 AM, SBI's trading volume has increased by 10.11% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹746.65, reflecting a rise of 1.30%. Trading volume is a crucial metric, alongside price, for analyzing market trends. A positive price change accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price change with increased volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.
Sbi Live Updates: Sbi touched a high of 745.2 & a low of 740.55 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|746.35
|Support 1
|741.7
|Resistance 2
|748.1
|Support 2
|738.8
|Resistance 3
|751.0
|Support 3
|737.05
Sbi Live Updates: The share price of SBI has increased by 0.74% today, reaching ₹742.50, aligning with the performance of its peers. Other banks such as HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Axis Bank are also experiencing gains. In contrast, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are showing slight fluctuations, with Nifty down by 0.07% and Sensex up by 0.12%.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Hdfc Bank
|1734.0
|0.85
|0.05
|1880.0
|1421.05
|1326630.01
|Icici Bank
|1309.6
|0.0
|0.0
|1361.35
|1048.35
|924964.43
|State Bank Of India
|742.5
|5.45
|0.74
|912.1
|679.65
|662653.04
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|2041.0
|6.4
|0.31
|2039.05
|1544.15
|405789.61
|Axis Bank
|1050.0
|4.4
|0.42
|1339.55
|934.0
|324903.65
A higher futures price along with higher open interest in Sbi suggests that it may experience positive price movement in the coming days, so traders can continue to hold their long positions.
Sbi Live Updates: The current market price of Sbi has surpassed the first resistance of ₹742.1 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹748.15. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹748.15 then there can be further positive price movement.
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The share price of SBI has increased by 0.89%, currently trading at ₹743.60. Over the past year, SBI shares have appreciated by 0.79%, also reaching ₹743.60. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 22834.30 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.07%
|3 Months
|-7.19%
|6 Months
|-5.9%
|YTD
|-7.33%
|1 Year
|0.79%
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Sbi on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|742.1
|Support 1
|726.3
|Resistance 2
|748.15
|Support 2
|716.55
|Resistance 3
|757.9
|Support 3
|710.5
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 8.98% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 178 k.
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹738.50 & ₹723 yesterday to end at ₹737.05. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.