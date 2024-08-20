Hello User
Sbi Share Price Live blog for 20 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:48 AM IST
Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : Sbi stock price went up today, 20 Aug 2024, by 0.15 %. The stock closed at 812.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 813.65 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, State Bank of India (SBI) opened at 814.05 and closed at 812.45. The stock reached a high of 825 and a low of 812.35. SBI's market capitalization stood at 726151.09 crore. The bank's 52-week high is 912.1, and its 52-week low is 543.15. The BSE volume for the day was 743,917 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Aug 2024, 08:48 AM IST Sbi Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Sbi Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Sbi on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1822.07Support 1809.27
Resistance 2830.13Support 2804.53
Resistance 3834.87Support 3796.47
20 Aug 2024, 08:32 AM IST Sbi Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Sbi Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 966.5, 18.79% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 685.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1075.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy17171718
    Buy13131312
    Hold6667
    Sell2221
    Strong Sell2222
20 Aug 2024, 08:18 AM IST Sbi Share Price Today Live: Sbi volume yesterday was 10 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 16404 k

Sbi Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 33.58% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 743 k.

20 Aug 2024, 08:03 AM IST Sbi Share Price Today Live: Sbi closed at ₹812.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Sbi Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 825 & 812.35 yesterday to end at 813.65. Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent downtrend.

