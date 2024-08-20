Sbi Share Price Live blog for 20 Aug 2024

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, State Bank of India (SBI) opened at ₹814.05 and closed at ₹812.45. The stock reached a high of ₹825 and a low of ₹812.35. SBI's market capitalization stood at ₹726151.09 crore. The bank's 52-week high is ₹912.1, and its 52-week low is ₹543.15. The BSE volume for the day was 743,917 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Sbi Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Sbi on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|822.07
|Support 1
|809.27
|Resistance 2
|830.13
|Support 2
|804.53
|Resistance 3
|834.87
|Support 3
|796.47
Sbi Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹966.5, 18.79% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹685.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1075.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|17
|17
|17
|18
|Buy
|13
|13
|13
|12
|Hold
|6
|6
|6
|7
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Sbi Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 33.58% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 743 k.
Sbi Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹825 & ₹812.35 yesterday to end at ₹813.65. Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent downtrend.