Sbi Share Price Live blog for 20 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:31 AM IST
Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : Sbi stock price went down today, 20 Dec 2024, by -0.74 %. The stock closed at 839.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 832.8 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, SBI's stock opened at 822.05 and closed at 839.05, reflecting a positive movement. The intraday high reached 837.9, while the low recorded was 820.1. With a market capitalization of 743,242.4 crore, SBI's performance remains strong, although it is still below its 52-week high of 912.1 and well above the 52-week low of 600.7. The BSE volume for the day was 309,033 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Dec 2024, 08:31 AM IST Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1000.0, 20.08% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 690.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1075.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy17181818
    Buy11111112
    Hold5554
    Sell4443
    Strong Sell1112
20 Dec 2024, 08:19 AM IST Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Sbi volume yesterday was 9 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 11524 k

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 15.29% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 309 k.

20 Dec 2024, 08:02 AM IST Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Sbi closed at ₹839.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 837.9 & 820.1 yesterday to end at 832.8. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

