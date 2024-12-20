Sbi Share Price Live blog for 20 Dec 2024

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, SBI's stock opened at ₹822.05 and closed at ₹839.05, reflecting a positive movement. The intraday high reached ₹837.9, while the low recorded was ₹820.1. With a market capitalization of ₹743,242.4 crore, SBI's performance remains strong, although it is still below its 52-week high of ₹912.1 and well above the 52-week low of ₹600.7. The BSE volume for the day was 309,033 shares.
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1000.0, 20.08% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹690.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1075.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|17
|18
|18
|18
|Buy
|11
|11
|11
|12
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Sell
|4
|4
|4
|3
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|2
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 15.29% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 309 k.
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹837.9 & ₹820.1 yesterday to end at ₹832.8. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.