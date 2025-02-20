Sbi Share Price Live blog for 20 Feb 2025

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, SBI's stock opened at ₹722.80 and closed at ₹725.75, reflecting a positive movement. The stock reached a high of ₹734.75 and a low of ₹722.10. With a market capitalization of ₹648,598.80 crore, SBI's performance remains notable, especially in the context of its 52-week high of ₹912.10 and low of ₹711.40. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 174,597 shares.
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Sbi on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|733.62
|Support 1
|720.82
|Resistance 2
|740.63
|Support 2
|715.03
|Resistance 3
|746.42
|Support 3
|708.02
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹925.0, 27.27% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹700.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1050.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|17
|17
|17
|18
|Buy
|12
|12
|11
|11
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Sell
|3
|3
|4
|4
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 50.92% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 174 k.
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹734.75 & ₹722.10 yesterday to end at ₹726.80. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend