Sbi Share Price Live blog for 20 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:47 AM IST Trade
Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : Sbi stock price went up today, 20 Feb 2025, by 0.14 %. The stock closed at 725.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 726.80 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, SBI's stock opened at 722.80 and closed at 725.75, reflecting a positive movement. The stock reached a high of 734.75 and a low of 722.10. With a market capitalization of 648,598.80 crore, SBI's performance remains notable, especially in the context of its 52-week high of 912.10 and low of 711.40. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 174,597 shares.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Feb 2025, 08:47 AM IST Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Sbi on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1733.62Support 1720.82
Resistance 2740.63Support 2715.03
Resistance 3746.42Support 3708.02
20 Feb 2025, 08:30 AM IST Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 925.0, 27.27% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 700.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1050.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy17171718
    Buy12121111
    Hold5555
    Sell3344
    Strong Sell1111
20 Feb 2025, 08:19 AM IST Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Sbi volume yesterday was 6 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 14143 k

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 50.92% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 174 k.

20 Feb 2025, 08:02 AM IST Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Sbi closed at ₹725.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 734.75 & 722.10 yesterday to end at 726.80. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

