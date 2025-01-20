Sbi Share Price Live blog for 20 Jan 2025

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, SBI opened at ₹766.9 and closed slightly lower at ₹766.4. The stock reached a high of ₹767.85 and a low of ₹759.45 throughout the day. With a market capitalization of ₹681,930.20 crore, SBI's shares traded a volume of 497,950 on the BSE. The stock's 52-week high stands at ₹912.1, while the 52-week low is ₹600.7, indicating a fluctuating performance over the year.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The share price of SBI has increased by 0.96%, currently trading at ₹771.40. Over the past year, SBI shares have appreciated by 21.61%, reaching ₹771.40. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 7.31%, reaching 23,203.20 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.81%
|3 Months
|-1.26%
|6 Months
|-14.08%
|YTD
|-3.88%
|1 Year
|21.61%
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Sbi on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|768.67
|Support 1
|760.12
|Resistance 2
|772.58
|Support 2
|755.48
|Resistance 3
|777.22
|Support 3
|751.57
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 45.45% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 497 k.
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹767.85 & ₹759.45 yesterday to end at ₹764.1. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.