Sbi Share Price Live blog for 20 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:19 AM IST Trade
Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : Sbi stock price went down today, 20 Jan 2025, by -0.3 %. The stock closed at 766.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 764.1 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, SBI opened at 766.9 and closed slightly lower at 766.4. The stock reached a high of 767.85 and a low of 759.45 throughout the day. With a market capitalization of 681,930.20 crore, SBI's shares traded a volume of 497,950 on the BSE. The stock's 52-week high stands at 912.1, while the 52-week low is 600.7, indicating a fluctuating performance over the year.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Jan 2025, 09:19 AM IST Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The share price of SBI has increased by 0.96%, currently trading at 771.40. Over the past year, SBI shares have appreciated by 21.61%, reaching 771.40. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 7.31%, reaching 23,203.20 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.81%
3 Months-1.26%
6 Months-14.08%
YTD-3.88%
1 Year21.61%
20 Jan 2025, 08:51 AM IST Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Sbi on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1768.67Support 1760.12
Resistance 2772.58Support 2755.48
Resistance 3777.22Support 3751.57
20 Jan 2025, 08:18 AM IST Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Sbi volume yesterday was 6 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 11483 k

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 45.45% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 497 k.

20 Jan 2025, 08:05 AM IST Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Sbi closed at ₹766.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 767.85 & 759.45 yesterday to end at 764.1. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.

