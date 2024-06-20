Sbi Share Price Live blog for 20 Jun 2024

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, SBI's stock opened at ₹846.05 and closed at ₹844.6. The high for the day was ₹860.5, and the low was ₹841.05. The market capitalization stood at ₹760,912.41 crore. The 52-week high and low prices were ₹912.1 and ₹543.15, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1,066,899 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Sbi Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 41.24% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 32 mn & BSE volume was 1066 k.
Sbi Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹860.5 & ₹841.05 yesterday to end at ₹844.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend