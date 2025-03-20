Sbi Share Price Highlights : Sbi closed today at ₹749.20, up 0.56% from yesterday's ₹745.05

Sbi Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, SBI opened at ₹739.90 and closed at ₹737.05, with a high of ₹749 and a low of ₹739.25. The market capitalization stood at ₹664,928.81 crore. Over the past year, the stock has reached a 52-week high of ₹912.10 and a low of ₹679.65. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 408,821 shares for SBI.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Sbi Live Updates: Financial performance
Sbi has delivered a EPS growth of 44.13% & a revenue growth of 16.45% in the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months the company has a revenue of 4814102.00 cr which is 9.61% higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company has a predicted growth of �% for revenue & �% in profit for the quarter .
Sbi Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Sbi Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹925.0, 23.47% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹700.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1050.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|18
|17
|17
|17
|Buy
|11
|12
|12
|11
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|1
|1
Sbi Live Updates: Stock Peers
Sbi Live Updates: Today, SBI's share price has increased by 0.56%, reaching ₹749.20, in line with its competitors. Other banks, including HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Axis Bank, are also experiencing gains. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, have risen by 1.24% and 1.19%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Hdfc Bank
|1767.3
|23.45
|1.34
|1880.0
|1421.05
|1352106.82
|Icici Bank
|1321.35
|8.65
|0.66
|1361.35
|1048.35
|933263.4
|State Bank Of India
|749.2
|4.15
|0.56
|912.1
|679.65
|668632.53
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|2035.25
|13.8
|0.68
|2050.0
|1544.15
|404646.4
|Axis Bank
|1053.45
|1.25
|0.12
|1339.55
|934.0
|325971.19
Sbi Live Updates: State Bank Of India share price live: Today's Price range
Sbi Live Updates: Today, the State Bank of India stock experienced a low of ₹744.20 and reached a high of ₹752.80. This range indicates a fluctuation of ₹8.60 between the day's lowest and highest prices, reflecting the stock's volatility in the current trading session.
Sbi Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.24%; Futures open interest increased by 0.27%
A higher futures price along with higher open interest in Sbi suggests that it may experience positive price movement in the coming days, so traders can continue to hold their long positions.
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Sbi closed today at ₹749.20, up 0.56% from yesterday's ₹745.05
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Sbi share price closed the day at ₹749.20 - a 0.56% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 753.23 , 757.22 , 761.73. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 744.73 , 740.22 , 736.23.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 3 PM is -11.22% lower than yesterday
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: As of 3 PM, SBI's trading volume is down by 11.22% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹749.20, reflecting a decrease of 0.56%. Trading volume is a crucial factor to consider alongside price when analyzing market trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a potential for a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with increased volume may signal a further drop in prices.
Sbi Share Price Live Updates:
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Sbi trading at ₹749.70, up 0.62% from yesterday's ₹745.05
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Sbi has surpassed the first resistance of ₹749.53 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹754.52. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹754.52 then there can be further positive price movement.
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|726.33
|10 Days
|723.79
|20 Days
|720.56
|50 Days
|741.96
|100 Days
|784.68
|300 Days
|804.19
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Sbi Short Term and Long Term Trends
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Sbi share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish
Sbi Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is -30.61% lower than yesterday
Sbi Live Updates: As of 2 PM, SBI's trading volume has decreased by 30.61% compared to yesterday, with the share price at ₹750.05, reflecting a decline of 0.67%. Trading volume is a crucial metric, alongside price, for analyzing market trends. An upward price movement accompanied by increased volume typically indicates a sustainable rise, while a downward price movement with high volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.
Sbi Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Sbi Live Updates: Sbi touched a high of 749.25 & a low of 747.25 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price crossed above hourly resistance 748.33 (Resistance level 1), indicating bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|749.35
|Support 1
|747.35
|Resistance 2
|750.3
|Support 2
|746.3
|Resistance 3
|751.35
|Support 3
|745.35
Sbi Live Updates: Sbi trading at ₹749.10, up 0.54% from yesterday's ₹745.05
Sbi Live Updates: Sbi share price is at ₹749.10 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹739.33 and ₹749.53 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹739.33 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 749.53 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Sbi Live Updates: Volume traded till 1 PM is -33.34% lower than yesterday
Sbi Live Updates: As of 1 PM, SBI's trading volume has decreased by 33.34% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹748.40, reflecting a decline of 0.45%. Trading volume is a crucial metric to analyze trends alongside price changes. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with elevated volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Sbi touched a high of 748.45 & a low of 746.1 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price crossed above hourly resistance 747.27 (Resistance level 1), indicating bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|748.33
|Support 1
|745.98
|Resistance 2
|749.57
|Support 2
|744.87
|Resistance 3
|750.68
|Support 3
|743.63
SBI personal loan interest rates 2025—Check the latest rates here
https://www.livemint.com/money/personal-finance/sbi-personal-loan-interest-rates-2025-check-the-latest-rates-here-11742328577954.html
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.1%; Futures open interest decreased by -1.0%
A higher futures price along with lower open interest in Sbi suggests that the current bullish trend is losing steam and the stock might make a top here or start a reversal in the coming days.
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: State Bank Of India share price live: Today's Price range
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: State Bank of India stock experienced a low of ₹744.20 and reached a high of ₹752.80 today. This range indicates a moderate level of volatility, reflecting the stock's performance within the trading session. Investors may find these price points significant for future trading decisions.
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -27.19% lower than yesterday
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: As of midnight, SBI's trading volume has decreased by 27.19% compared to yesterday, while the share price stands at ₹746.90, reflecting a slight drop of 0.25%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decline in price with high volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.
Sbi Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Sbi Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 748.33 and 745.28 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 745.28 and selling near hourly resistance 748.33 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|747.27
|Support 1
|745.47
|Resistance 2
|748.08
|Support 2
|744.48
|Resistance 3
|749.07
|Support 3
|743.67
Sbi Live Updates: Sbi Short Term and Long Term Trends
Sbi Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Sbi share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish
Sbi Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|726.33
|10 Days
|723.79
|20 Days
|720.56
|50 Days
|741.96
|100 Days
|784.68
|300 Days
|804.19
Sbi Live Updates: Sbi trading at ₹746, up 0.13% from yesterday's ₹745.05
Sbi Live Updates: Sbi share price is at ₹746 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹739.33 and ₹749.53 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹739.33 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 749.53 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is -25.02% lower than yesterday
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, SBI's trading volume has decreased by 25.02% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹746.40, reflecting a slight decrease of 0.18%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price movements is crucial for identifying trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a potential sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with elevated volume may signal further downward movement.
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 750.53 and 744.53 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 744.53 and selling near hourly resistance 750.53 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|748.33
|Support 1
|745.28
|Resistance 2
|749.92
|Support 2
|743.82
|Resistance 3
|751.38
|Support 3
|742.23
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Sbi trading at ₹746.25, up 0.16% from yesterday's ₹745.05
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Sbi share price is at ₹746.25 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹739.33 and ₹749.53 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹739.33 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 749.53 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: SBI's share price increased by 0.28% today, reaching ₹747.10, amid mixed performance among its peers. While Axis Bank is experiencing a decline, other competitors like HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and Kotak Mahindra Bank are seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.52% and 0.57%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Hdfc Bank
|1753.9
|10.05
|0.58
|1880.0
|1421.05
|1341854.89
|Icici Bank
|1317.3
|4.6
|0.35
|1361.35
|1048.35
|930402.91
|State Bank Of India
|747.1
|2.05
|0.28
|912.1
|679.65
|666758.36
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|2036.0
|14.55
|0.72
|2050.0
|1544.15
|404795.52
|Axis Bank
|1048.8
|-3.4
|-0.32
|1339.55
|934.0
|324532.33
Sbi Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -13.35% lower than yesterday
Sbi Live Updates: As of 10 AM, SBI's trading volume has decreased by 13.35% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is at ₹746.55, reflecting a decline of 0.20%. Trading volume is a crucial metric to analyze trends alongside price movements. An increase in price accompanied by high volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with high volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.
Sbi Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Sbi Live Updates: Sbi touched a high of 750.2 & a low of 744.2 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|750.53
|Support 1
|744.53
|Resistance 2
|753.37
|Support 2
|741.37
|Resistance 3
|756.53
|Support 3
|738.53
Sbi Live Updates:
Sbi Live Updates: Stock Peers
Sbi Live Updates: The share price of SBI increased by 0.10% today, reaching ₹745.80, while its competitors are experiencing mixed results. Icici Bank and Axis Bank are showing declines, whereas HDFC Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank are seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.63% and 0.57%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Hdfc Bank
|1754.25
|10.4
|0.6
|1880.0
|1421.05
|1342122.67
|Icici Bank
|1312.55
|-0.15
|-0.01
|1361.35
|1048.35
|927048.0
|State Bank Of India
|745.8
|0.75
|0.1
|912.1
|679.65
|665598.16
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|2025.8
|4.35
|0.22
|2050.0
|1544.15
|402767.56
|Axis Bank
|1052.0
|-0.2
|-0.02
|1339.55
|934.0
|325522.51
Sbi Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.41%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.11%
A higher futures price along with lower open interest in Sbi suggests that the current bullish trend is losing steam and the stock might make a top here or start a reversal in the coming days.
Sbi Live Updates: Sbi trading at ₹748.05, up 0.40% from yesterday's ₹745.05
Sbi Live Updates: Sbi share price is at ₹748.05 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹739.33 and ₹749.53 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹739.33 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 749.53 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The share price of SBI has increased by 0.97%, currently trading at ₹752.30. Over the past year, SBI shares have appreciated by 2.94%, reaching ₹752.30. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 22,907.60 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.09%
|3 Months
|-5.52%
|6 Months
|-6.01%
|YTD
|-6.27%
|1 Year
|2.94%
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Sbi on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|749.53
|Support 1
|739.33
|Resistance 2
|754.52
|Support 2
|734.12
|Resistance 3
|759.73
|Support 3
|729.13
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Sbi volume yesterday was 8 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 8990 k
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 10.86% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 408 k.
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Sbi closed at ₹737.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹749 & ₹739.25 yesterday to end at ₹745.05. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.