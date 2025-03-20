Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

Sbi Share Price Highlights : Sbi closed today at 749.20, up 0.56% from yesterday's 745.05

LIVE UPDATES
11 min read . 07:04 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Sbi Share Price Highlights : Sbi stock price went up today, 20 Mar 2025, by 0.56 %. The stock closed at 745.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 749.20 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi Share Price Highlights

Sbi Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, SBI opened at 739.90 and closed at 737.05, with a high of 749 and a low of 739.25. The market capitalization stood at 664,928.81 crore. Over the past year, the stock has reached a 52-week high of 912.10 and a low of 679.65. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 408,821 shares for SBI.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Mar 2025, 07:04 PM IST Sbi Live Updates: Financial performance

Sbi has delivered a EPS growth of 44.13% & a revenue growth of 16.45% in the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months the company has a revenue of 4814102.00 cr which is 9.61% higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company has a predicted growth of �% for revenue & �% in profit for the quarter .

20 Mar 2025, 06:34 PM IST Sbi Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Sbi Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 925.0, 23.47% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 700.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1050.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy18171717
    Buy11121211
    Hold5555
    Sell3334
    Strong Sell0.000.0011
20 Mar 2025, 06:00 PM IST Sbi Live Updates: Stock Peers

Sbi Live Updates: Today, SBI's share price has increased by 0.56%, reaching 749.20, in line with its competitors. Other banks, including HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Axis Bank, are also experiencing gains. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, have risen by 1.24% and 1.19%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Hdfc Bank1767.323.451.341880.01421.051352106.82
Icici Bank1321.358.650.661361.351048.35933263.4
State Bank Of India749.24.150.56912.1679.65668632.53
Kotak Mahindra Bank2035.2513.80.682050.01544.15404646.4
Axis Bank1053.451.250.121339.55934.0325971.19
20 Mar 2025, 05:31 PM IST Sbi Live Updates: State Bank Of India share price live: Today's Price range

Sbi Live Updates: Today, the State Bank of India stock experienced a low of 744.20 and reached a high of 752.80. This range indicates a fluctuation of 8.60 between the day's lowest and highest prices, reflecting the stock's volatility in the current trading session.

20 Mar 2025, 04:32 PM IST Sbi Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.24%; Futures open interest increased by 0.27%

A higher futures price along with higher open interest in Sbi suggests that it may experience positive price movement in the coming days, so traders can continue to hold their long positions.

20 Mar 2025, 03:48 PM IST Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Sbi closed today at ₹749.20, up 0.56% from yesterday's ₹745.05

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Sbi share price closed the day at 749.20 - a 0.56% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 753.23 , 757.22 , 761.73. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 744.73 , 740.22 , 736.23.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

20 Mar 2025, 03:48 PM IST Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 3 PM is -11.22% lower than yesterday

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: As of 3 PM, SBI's trading volume is down by 11.22% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at 749.20, reflecting a decrease of 0.56%. Trading volume is a crucial factor to consider alongside price when analyzing market trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a potential for a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with increased volume may signal a further drop in prices.

20 Mar 2025, 03:31 PM IST Sbi Share Price Live Updates:

20 Mar 2025, 03:10 PM IST Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Sbi trading at ₹749.70, up 0.62% from yesterday's ₹745.05

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Sbi has surpassed the first resistance of 749.53 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 754.52. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 754.52 then there can be further positive price movement.

20 Mar 2025, 02:59 PM IST Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days726.33
10 Days723.79
20 Days720.56
50 Days741.96
100 Days784.68
300 Days804.19
20 Mar 2025, 02:56 PM IST Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Sbi Short Term and Long Term Trends

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Sbi share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish

20 Mar 2025, 02:46 PM IST Sbi Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is -30.61% lower than yesterday

Sbi Live Updates: As of 2 PM, SBI's trading volume has decreased by 30.61% compared to yesterday, with the share price at 750.05, reflecting a decline of 0.67%. Trading volume is a crucial metric, alongside price, for analyzing market trends. An upward price movement accompanied by increased volume typically indicates a sustainable rise, while a downward price movement with high volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.

20 Mar 2025, 02:35 PM IST Sbi Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Sbi Live Updates: Sbi touched a high of 749.25 & a low of 747.25 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price crossed above hourly resistance 748.33 (Resistance level 1), indicating bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1749.35Support 1747.35
Resistance 2750.3Support 2746.3
Resistance 3751.35Support 3745.35
20 Mar 2025, 02:10 PM IST Sbi Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Sbi Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 925.0, 23.57% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 700.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1050.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy18171717
    Buy11121211
    Hold5555
    Sell3334
    Strong Sell0.000.0011
20 Mar 2025, 02:02 PM IST Sbi Live Updates: Sbi trading at ₹749.10, up 0.54% from yesterday's ₹745.05

Sbi Live Updates: Sbi share price is at 749.10 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 739.33 and 749.53 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 739.33 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 749.53 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

20 Mar 2025, 01:50 PM IST Sbi Live Updates: Volume traded till 1 PM is -33.34% lower than yesterday

Sbi Live Updates: As of 1 PM, SBI's trading volume has decreased by 33.34% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at 748.40, reflecting a decline of 0.45%. Trading volume is a crucial metric to analyze trends alongside price changes. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with elevated volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.

20 Mar 2025, 01:33 PM IST Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Sbi touched a high of 748.45 & a low of 746.1 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price crossed above hourly resistance 747.27 (Resistance level 1), indicating bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1748.33Support 1745.98
Resistance 2749.57Support 2744.87
Resistance 3750.68Support 3743.63
20 Mar 2025, 01:24 PM IST SBI personal loan interest rates 2025—Check the latest rates here

https://www.livemint.com/money/personal-finance/sbi-personal-loan-interest-rates-2025-check-the-latest-rates-here-11742328577954.html

20 Mar 2025, 01:14 PM IST Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.1%; Futures open interest decreased by -1.0%

A higher futures price along with lower open interest in Sbi suggests that the current bullish trend is losing steam and the stock might make a top here or start a reversal in the coming days.

20 Mar 2025, 01:03 PM IST Sbi Share Price Live Updates: State Bank Of India share price live: Today's Price range

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: State Bank of India stock experienced a low of 744.20 and reached a high of 752.80 today. This range indicates a moderate level of volatility, reflecting the stock's performance within the trading session. Investors may find these price points significant for future trading decisions.

20 Mar 2025, 12:45 PM IST Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -27.19% lower than yesterday

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: As of midnight, SBI's trading volume has decreased by 27.19% compared to yesterday, while the share price stands at 746.90, reflecting a slight drop of 0.25%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decline in price with high volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.

20 Mar 2025, 12:36 PM IST Sbi Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Sbi Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 748.33 and 745.28 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 745.28 and selling near hourly resistance 748.33 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1747.27Support 1745.47
Resistance 2748.08Support 2744.48
Resistance 3749.07Support 3743.67
20 Mar 2025, 12:24 PM IST Sbi Live Updates: Sbi Short Term and Long Term Trends

Sbi Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Sbi share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish

20 Mar 2025, 12:22 PM IST AAVAS Financiers share price jumps over 3% despite SBI Mutual Fund offloading majority stake in HFC stock

AAVAS Financiers shares have gained 17% in one month and 18% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. In the past one year, AAVAS Financiers stock price has delivered over 46% returns, while it has rallied more than 51% in five years.

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/aavas-financiers-share-price-jumps-over-3-despite-sbi-mutual-fund-offloading-majority-stake-in-hfc-stock-11742452987683.html

20 Mar 2025, 12:21 PM IST Sbi Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days726.33
10 Days723.79
20 Days720.56
50 Days741.96
100 Days784.68
300 Days804.19
20 Mar 2025, 12:16 PM IST Sbi Live Updates: Sbi trading at ₹746, up 0.13% from yesterday's ₹745.05

Sbi Live Updates: Sbi share price is at 746 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 739.33 and 749.53 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 739.33 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 749.53 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

20 Mar 2025, 11:48 AM IST Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is -25.02% lower than yesterday

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, SBI's trading volume has decreased by 25.02% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at 746.40, reflecting a slight decrease of 0.18%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price movements is crucial for identifying trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a potential sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with elevated volume may signal further downward movement.

20 Mar 2025, 11:36 AM IST Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 750.53 and 744.53 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 744.53 and selling near hourly resistance 750.53 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1748.33Support 1745.28
Resistance 2749.92Support 2743.82
Resistance 3751.38Support 3742.23
20 Mar 2025, 11:25 AM IST Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Sbi trading at ₹746.25, up 0.16% from yesterday's ₹745.05

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Sbi share price is at 746.25 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 739.33 and 749.53 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 739.33 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 749.53 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

20 Mar 2025, 11:10 AM IST Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: SBI's share price increased by 0.28% today, reaching 747.10, amid mixed performance among its peers. While Axis Bank is experiencing a decline, other competitors like HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and Kotak Mahindra Bank are seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.52% and 0.57%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Hdfc Bank1753.910.050.581880.01421.051341854.89
Icici Bank1317.34.60.351361.351048.35930402.91
State Bank Of India747.12.050.28912.1679.65666758.36
Kotak Mahindra Bank2036.014.550.722050.01544.15404795.52
Axis Bank1048.8-3.4-0.321339.55934.0324532.33
20 Mar 2025, 11:02 AM IST Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 925.0, 23.75% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 700.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1050.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy18171717
    Buy11121211
    Hold5555
    Sell3334
    Strong Sell0.000.0011
20 Mar 2025, 10:51 AM IST Sbi Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -13.35% lower than yesterday

Sbi Live Updates: As of 10 AM, SBI's trading volume has decreased by 13.35% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is at 746.55, reflecting a decline of 0.20%. Trading volume is a crucial metric to analyze trends alongside price movements. An increase in price accompanied by high volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with high volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.

20 Mar 2025, 10:35 AM IST Sbi Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Sbi Live Updates: Sbi touched a high of 750.2 & a low of 744.2 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1750.53Support 1744.53
Resistance 2753.37Support 2741.37
Resistance 3756.53Support 3738.53
20 Mar 2025, 10:10 AM IST Sbi Live Updates:

20 Mar 2025, 09:55 AM IST Sbi Live Updates: Stock Peers

Sbi Live Updates: The share price of SBI increased by 0.10% today, reaching 745.80, while its competitors are experiencing mixed results. Icici Bank and Axis Bank are showing declines, whereas HDFC Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank are seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.63% and 0.57%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Hdfc Bank1754.2510.40.61880.01421.051342122.67
Icici Bank1312.55-0.15-0.011361.351048.35927048.0
State Bank Of India745.80.750.1912.1679.65665598.16
Kotak Mahindra Bank2025.84.350.222050.01544.15402767.56
Axis Bank1052.0-0.2-0.021339.55934.0325522.51
20 Mar 2025, 09:43 AM IST Sbi Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.41%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.11%

A higher futures price along with lower open interest in Sbi suggests that the current bullish trend is losing steam and the stock might make a top here or start a reversal in the coming days.

20 Mar 2025, 09:37 AM IST Sbi Live Updates: Sbi trading at ₹748.05, up 0.40% from yesterday's ₹745.05

Sbi Live Updates: Sbi share price is at 748.05 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 739.33 and 749.53 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 739.33 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 749.53 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

20 Mar 2025, 09:19 AM IST Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The share price of SBI has increased by 0.97%, currently trading at 752.30. Over the past year, SBI shares have appreciated by 2.94%, reaching 752.30. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 22,907.60 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.09%
3 Months-5.52%
6 Months-6.01%
YTD-6.27%
1 Year2.94%
20 Mar 2025, 08:47 AM IST Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Sbi on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1749.53Support 1739.33
Resistance 2754.52Support 2734.12
Resistance 3759.73Support 3729.13
20 Mar 2025, 08:31 AM IST Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 925.0, 24.15% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 700.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1050.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy18171717
    Buy11121211
    Hold5555
    Sell3334
    Strong Sell0.000.0011
20 Mar 2025, 08:15 AM IST Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Sbi volume yesterday was 8 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 8990 k

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 10.86% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 408 k.

20 Mar 2025, 08:03 AM IST Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Sbi closed at ₹737.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 749 & 739.25 yesterday to end at 745.05. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.