Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI stock sees gains in trading today

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, SBI's stock opened at ₹821, closed at ₹817.85, with a high of ₹822 and a low of ₹819.2. The market capitalization was ₹732978.38 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹839.6 and a low of ₹543.15. The BSE volume for the day was 81519 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Today, SBI's share price rose by 0.42% to reach ₹821.3, while its peer companies are experiencing mixed results. Kotak Mahindra Bank is declining, but HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and Axis Bank are all seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.16% and 0.12% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|HDFC Bank
|1465.4
|0.5
|0.03
|1757.8
|1363.45
|1113251.29
|ICICI Bank
|1132.4
|1.95
|0.17
|1169.3
|898.85
|795209.29
|State Bank Of India
|821.3
|3.45
|0.42
|839.6
|543.15
|732978.38
|Axis Bank
|1145.0
|3.6
|0.32
|1182.8
|909.1
|353412.31
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|1696.4
|-0.6
|-0.04
|2063.0
|1544.15
|337230.75
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.22%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.78%
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price paired with decreased open interest in SBI indicates that the current upward trend may be weakening, potentially leading to a peak or reversal in the near future.
Sbi Share Price Today Live: Sbi trading at ₹821.3, up 0.42% from yesterday's ₹817.85
Sbi Share Price Today Live: Sbi share price is at ₹821.3 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹812.85 and ₹824.1 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹812.85 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 824.1 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Sbi Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Sbi Share Price Today Live: The share price of SBI has increased by 0.42% and is currently trading at ₹821.30. Over the past year, SBI shares have surged by 42.43% to reach ₹821.30. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 23.61% to 22502.00 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.06%
|3 Months
|6.18%
|6 Months
|45.25%
|YTD
|27.38%
|1 Year
|42.43%
Sbi Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Sbi Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Sbi on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|824.1
|Support 1
|812.85
|Resistance 2
|828.9
|Support 2
|806.4
|Resistance 3
|835.35
|Support 3
|801.6
Sbi Share Price Today Live: Sbi volume yesterday was 21 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 21614 k
Sbi Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 1.16% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 20 mn & BSE volume was 827 k.
Sbi Share Price Today Live: Sbi closed at ₹817.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Sbi Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹822 & ₹819.2 yesterday to end at ₹817.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
