Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI stock sees gains in trading today
LIVE UPDATES

Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI stock sees gains in trading today

7 min read . Updated: 20 May 2024, 09:52 AM IST
Livemint

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : Sbi stock price went up today, 20 May 2024, by 0.42 %. The stock closed at 817.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 821.3 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, SBI's stock opened at 821, closed at 817.85, with a high of 822 and a low of 819.2. The market capitalization was 732978.38 crore, with a 52-week high of 839.6 and a low of 543.15. The BSE volume for the day was 81519 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 May 2024, 09:52:17 AM IST

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Today, SBI's share price rose by 0.42% to reach 821.3, while its peer companies are experiencing mixed results. Kotak Mahindra Bank is declining, but HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and Axis Bank are all seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.16% and 0.12% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
HDFC Bank1465.40.50.031757.81363.451113251.29
ICICI Bank1132.41.950.171169.3898.85795209.29
State Bank Of India821.33.450.42839.6543.15732978.38
Axis Bank1145.03.60.321182.8909.1353412.31
Kotak Mahindra Bank1696.4-0.6-0.042063.01544.15337230.75
20 May 2024, 09:47:49 AM IST

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.22%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.78%

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price paired with decreased open interest in SBI indicates that the current upward trend may be weakening, potentially leading to a peak or reversal in the near future.

20 May 2024, 09:30:08 AM IST

Sbi Share Price Today Live: Sbi trading at ₹821.3, up 0.42% from yesterday's ₹817.85

Sbi Share Price Today Live: Sbi share price is at 821.3 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 812.85 and 824.1 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 812.85 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 824.1 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

20 May 2024, 09:23:30 AM IST

Sbi Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Sbi Share Price Today Live: The share price of SBI has increased by 0.42% and is currently trading at 821.30. Over the past year, SBI shares have surged by 42.43% to reach 821.30. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 23.61% to 22502.00 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.06%
3 Months6.18%
6 Months45.25%
YTD27.38%
1 Year42.43%
20 May 2024, 08:52:40 AM IST

Sbi Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Sbi Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Sbi on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1824.1Support 1812.85
Resistance 2828.9Support 2806.4
Resistance 3835.35Support 3801.6
20 May 2024, 08:16:05 AM IST

Sbi Share Price Today Live: Sbi volume yesterday was 21 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 21614 k

Sbi Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 1.16% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 20 mn & BSE volume was 827 k.

20 May 2024, 08:01:17 AM IST

Sbi Share Price Today Live: Sbi closed at ₹817.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Sbi Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 822 & 819.2 yesterday to end at 817.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

