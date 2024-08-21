Sbi Share Price Live blog for 21 Aug 2024

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, SBI opened at ₹818.75 and closed at ₹813.65, after reaching a high of ₹822.9 and a low of ₹813.2. The market capitalization stood at ₹731,818.22 crore. The 52-week high and low are ₹912.1 and ₹543.15, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 308,095 shares.
Sbi Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Sbi on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|824.42
|Support 1
|814.77
|Resistance 2
|828.53
|Support 2
|809.23
|Resistance 3
|834.07
|Support 3
|805.12
Sbi Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹966.5, 17.87% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹685.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1075.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|17
|17
|17
|18
|Buy
|13
|13
|13
|12
|Hold
|6
|6
|6
|7
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Sbi Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 33.58% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 743 k.
Sbi Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹822.9 & ₹813.2 yesterday to end at ₹820. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend