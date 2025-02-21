Sbi Share Price Live blog for 21 Feb 2025

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, SBI's stock opened at ₹727.80 and closed slightly lower at ₹726.80. The stock reached a high of ₹731.80 and a low of ₹723.05 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹651,052.91 crore, SBI's shares traded a volume of 278,328 on the BSE. Over the past year, the stock has seen a high of ₹912.10 and a low of ₹711.40.
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The share price of SBI has increased by 0.25% today, trading at ₹731.50. However, over the past year, SBI's shares have decreased by 5.42%, also landing at ₹731.50. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 8.84%, reaching 22913.15 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.28%
|3 Months
|-4.79%
|6 Months
|-11.04%
|YTD
|-8.21%
|1 Year
|-5.42%
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Sbi on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|732.92
|Support 1
|724.77
|Resistance 2
|736.28
|Support 2
|719.98
|Resistance 3
|741.07
|Support 3
|716.62
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹925.0, 26.79% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹700.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1050.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|17
|17
|17
|18
|Buy
|12
|12
|11
|11
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Sell
|3
|3
|4
|4
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Sbi volume yesterday was 7 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 13968 k
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 44.85% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 279 k.
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Sbi closed at ₹726.80 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹731.80 & ₹723.05 yesterday to end at ₹729.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend