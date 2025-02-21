Hello User
Sbi Share Price Live blog for 21 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:19 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : Sbi stock price went up today, 21 Feb 2025, by 0.38 %. The stock closed at 726.80 per share. The stock is currently trading at 729.55 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, SBI's stock opened at 727.80 and closed slightly lower at 726.80. The stock reached a high of 731.80 and a low of 723.05 during the day. With a market capitalization of 651,052.91 crore, SBI's shares traded a volume of 278,328 on the BSE. Over the past year, the stock has seen a high of 912.10 and a low of 711.40.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Feb 2025, 09:19 AM IST Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The share price of SBI has increased by 0.25% today, trading at 731.50. However, over the past year, SBI's shares have decreased by 5.42%, also landing at 731.50. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 8.84%, reaching 22913.15 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.28%
3 Months-4.79%
6 Months-11.04%
YTD-8.21%
1 Year-5.42%
21 Feb 2025, 08:47 AM IST Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Sbi on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1732.92Support 1724.77
Resistance 2736.28Support 2719.98
Resistance 3741.07Support 3716.62
21 Feb 2025, 08:34 AM IST Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 925.0, 26.79% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 700.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1050.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy17171718
    Buy12121111
    Hold5555
    Sell3344
    Strong Sell1111
21 Feb 2025, 08:17 AM IST Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Sbi volume yesterday was 7 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 13968 k

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 44.85% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 279 k.

21 Feb 2025, 08:04 AM IST Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Sbi closed at ₹726.80 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 731.80 & 723.05 yesterday to end at 729.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

