Sbi Share Price Live blog for 21 Jan 2025

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, SBI's stock opened at ₹765.05 and closed slightly lower at ₹764.10. The stock reached a high of ₹784.95 and a low of ₹765.05 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹695,451 crore, SBI's performance reflects significant trading activity, as evidenced by a BSE volume of 559,123 shares. Over the past year, the stock has fluctuated between a 52-week high of ₹912.10 and a low of ₹600.70.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Sbi on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|786.35
|Support 1
|769.2
|Resistance 2
|794.25
|Support 2
|759.95
|Resistance 3
|803.5
|Support 3
|752.05
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 14.67% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 559 k.
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹784.95 & ₹765.05 yesterday to end at ₹779.05. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.