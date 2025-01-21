Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Sbi Share Price Live blog for 21 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:49 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : Sbi stock price went up today, 21 Jan 2025, by 1.96 %. The stock closed at 764.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 779.05 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, SBI's stock opened at 765.05 and closed slightly lower at 764.10. The stock reached a high of 784.95 and a low of 765.05 during the day. With a market capitalization of 695,451 crore, SBI's performance reflects significant trading activity, as evidenced by a BSE volume of 559,123 shares. Over the past year, the stock has fluctuated between a 52-week high of 912.10 and a low of 600.70.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Jan 2025, 08:49 AM IST Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Sbi on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1786.35Support 1769.2
Resistance 2794.25Support 2759.95
Resistance 3803.5Support 3752.05
21 Jan 2025, 08:15 AM IST Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Sbi volume yesterday was 9 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 11435 k

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 14.67% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 559 k.

21 Jan 2025, 08:02 AM IST Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Sbi closed at ₹764.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 784.95 & 765.05 yesterday to end at 779.05. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.