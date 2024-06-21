Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Sbi Share Price Live blog for 21 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:46 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : Sbi stock price went down today, 21 Jun 2024, by -1.03 %. The stock closed at 852.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 843.8 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, SBI's stock opened at 853.95, reached a high of 853.95, and a low of 842.4 before closing at 852.6. The market capitalization stood at 753058.75 crore with a 52-week high of 912.1 and a low of 543.15. The BSE volume for the day was 513158 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Jun 2024, 08:46 AM IST Sbi Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Sbi Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Sbi on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1850.48Support 1839.73
Resistance 2857.17Support 2835.67
Resistance 3861.23Support 3828.98
21 Jun 2024, 08:31 AM IST Sbi Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Sbi Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 780.0, 7.56% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 570.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 890.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy18181821
    Buy12121210
    Hold6776
    Sell2112
    Strong Sell2221
21 Jun 2024, 08:20 AM IST Sbi Share Price Today Live: Sbi volume yesterday was 14 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 23733 k

Sbi Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 38.91% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 513 k.

21 Jun 2024, 08:04 AM IST Sbi Share Price Today Live: Sbi closed at ₹852.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Sbi Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 853.95 & 842.4 yesterday to end at 852.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.