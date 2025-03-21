Sbi Share Price Live blog for 21 Mar 2025

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, SBI opened at ₹749.95 and closed at ₹745.05, reflecting a decrease. The stock reached a high of ₹752.80 and a low of ₹744.20 during the session. SBI's market capitalization stands at ₹668,632.53 crore. Over the past year, the stock has experienced a 52-week high of ₹912.10 and a low of ₹679.65, with a trading volume of 150,865 shares on the BSE.
Hourly Price Movement Update
Sbi touched a high of 752.5 & a low of 747.6 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|754.13
|Support 1
|749.23
|Resistance 2
|755.77
|Support 2
|745.97
|Resistance 3
|759.03
|Support 3
|744.33

Futures trading higher by 0.02%; Futures open interest increased by 0.22%
A higher futures price along with higher open interest in Sbi suggests that it may experience positive price movement in the coming days, so traders can continue to hold their long positions.
Key support and resistance levels
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Sbi on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|753.23
|Support 1
|744.73
|Resistance 2
|757.22
|Support 2
|740.22
|Resistance 3
|761.73
|Support 3
|736.23
Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹915.0, 22.13% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹700.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1050.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|18
|17
|17
|17
|Buy
|11
|12
|12
|11
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|1
|1
Sbi volume yesterday was 7 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 8898 k
The trading volume yesterday was 20.05% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday's NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 150 k.
Sbi closed at ₹745.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹752.80 & ₹744.20 yesterday to end at ₹749.20. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.