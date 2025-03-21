Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

Sbi Share Price Live blog for 21 Mar 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:35 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : Sbi stock price went up today, 21 Mar 2025, by 0.56 %. The stock closed at 745.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 749.20 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, SBI opened at 749.95 and closed at 745.05, reflecting a decrease. The stock reached a high of 752.80 and a low of 744.20 during the session. SBI's market capitalization stands at 668,632.53 crore. Over the past year, the stock has experienced a 52-week high of 912.10 and a low of 679.65, with a trading volume of 150,865 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Mar 2025, 10:35 AM IST Sbi Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Sbi Live Updates: Sbi touched a high of 752.5 & a low of 747.6 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1754.13Support 1749.23
Resistance 2755.77Support 2745.97
Resistance 3759.03Support 3744.33
21 Mar 2025, 10:14 AM IST Sbi Live Updates:

21 Mar 2025, 09:43 AM IST Sbi Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.02%; Futures open interest increased by 0.22%

A higher futures price along with higher open interest in Sbi suggests that it may experience positive price movement in the coming days, so traders can continue to hold their long positions.

21 Mar 2025, 09:03 AM IST 2,700% rally in 5 years! SBI Securities expects another 31% jump in THIS small-cap stock. Do you own?

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/2700-rally-in-5-years-sbi-securities-expects-another-31-jump-in-this-small-cap-stock-do-you-own-11742464378980.html

21 Mar 2025, 08:47 AM IST Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Sbi on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1753.23Support 1744.73
Resistance 2757.22Support 2740.22
Resistance 3761.73Support 3736.23
21 Mar 2025, 08:34 AM IST Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 915.0, 22.13% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 700.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1050.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy18171717
    Buy11121211
    Hold5555
    Sell3334
    Strong Sell0.000.0011
21 Mar 2025, 08:16 AM IST Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Sbi volume yesterday was 7 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 8898 k

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 20.05% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 150 k.

21 Mar 2025, 08:02 AM IST Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Sbi closed at ₹745.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 752.80 & 744.20 yesterday to end at 749.20. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.