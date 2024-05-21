Active Stocks
LIVE UPDATES

Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI Stock Sees Positive Trading Trend Today

6 min read . Updated: 21 May 2024, 09:31 AM IST
Livemint

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : Sbi stock price went up today, 21 May 2024, by 0.6 %. The stock closed at 820.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 825.8 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates
Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, SBI's stock opened at 821, closed at 817.85 with a high of 822 and a low of 819.2. The market capitalization stood at 732,978.38 crore. The 52-week high was 839.6 and the 52-week low was 543.15. The BSE volume for the day was 81,519 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 May 2024, 09:31:48 AM IST

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Sbi trading at ₹825.8, up 0.6% from yesterday's ₹820.85

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Sbi has surpassed the first resistance of 822.93 & second resistance of 824.87 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 826.73. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of 826.73 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.

21 May 2024, 09:17:55 AM IST

Sbi Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Sbi Share Price Today Live: The share price of SBI has increased by 0.29% and is currently trading at 823.25. Over the past year, SBI shares have gained 42.75% to reach 823.25. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 22.87% to 22502.00 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.51%
3 Months6.46%
6 Months45.81%
YTD27.87%
1 Year42.75%
21 May 2024, 08:51:33 AM IST

Sbi Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Sbi Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Sbi on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1822.93Support 1819.13
Resistance 2824.87Support 2817.27
Resistance 3826.73Support 3815.33
21 May 2024, 08:31:09 AM IST

Sbi Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Sbi Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 780.0, 5.03% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 570.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 890.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy18182122
    Buy12121011
    Hold7764
    Sell1122
    Strong Sell2211
21 May 2024, 08:20:55 AM IST

Sbi Share Price Today Live: Sbi volume yesterday was 1041 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 20854 k

Sbi Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 95.0% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 960 k & BSE volume was 81 k.

21 May 2024, 08:02:51 AM IST

Sbi Share Price Today Live: Sbi closed at ₹817.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Sbi Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 822 & 819.2 yesterday to end at 817.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

