Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI Stock Sees Positive Trading Trend Today

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, SBI's stock opened at ₹821, closed at ₹817.85 with a high of ₹822 and a low of ₹819.2. The market capitalization stood at ₹732,978.38 crore. The 52-week high was ₹839.6 and the 52-week low was ₹543.15. The BSE volume for the day was 81,519 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Sbi has surpassed the first resistance of ₹822.93 & second resistance of ₹824.87 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹826.73. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of ₹826.73 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.
Sbi Share Price Today Live: The share price of SBI has increased by 0.29% and is currently trading at ₹823.25. Over the past year, SBI shares have gained 42.75% to reach ₹823.25. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 22.87% to 22502.00 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.51%
|3 Months
|6.46%
|6 Months
|45.81%
|YTD
|27.87%
|1 Year
|42.75%
Sbi Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Sbi on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|822.93
|Support 1
|819.13
|Resistance 2
|824.87
|Support 2
|817.27
|Resistance 3
|826.73
|Support 3
|815.33
Sbi Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹780.0, 5.03% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹570.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹890.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|18
|18
|21
|22
|Buy
|12
|12
|10
|11
|Hold
|7
|7
|6
|4
|Sell
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|1
|1
Sbi Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 95.0% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 960 k & BSE volume was 81 k.
Sbi Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹822 & ₹819.2 yesterday to end at ₹817.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!