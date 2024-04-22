Sbi Share Price Live blog for 22 Apr 2024

Sbi Share Price Today : On the last day, SBI opened at ₹735.3, reached a high of ₹752.25, and a low of ₹732.05 before closing at ₹744.8. The market capitalization stood at ₹670058.97 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹793.5 and ₹525.25 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1018883 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
22 Apr 2024, 08:02 AM IST
Sbi share price Live :Sbi closed at ₹744.8 on last trading day
