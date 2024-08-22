Sbi Share Price Live blog for 22 Aug 2024

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, State Bank of India (SBI) opened and closed at ₹820, reaching a high of ₹821 and a low of ₹811.4. The market capitalization stood at ₹728069.88 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹912.1 and ₹543.15, respectively. A total of 248,423 shares were traded on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Sbi Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 6.67% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 248 k.
Sbi Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹821 & ₹811.4 yesterday to end at ₹815.8. Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent downtrend.