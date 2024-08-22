Hello User
Sbi Share Price Live blog for 22 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:19 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : Sbi stock price went down today, 22 Aug 2024, by -0.51 %. The stock closed at 820 per share. The stock is currently trading at 815.8 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, State Bank of India (SBI) opened and closed at 820, reaching a high of 821 and a low of 811.4. The market capitalization stood at 728069.88 crore. The 52-week high and low were 912.1 and 543.15, respectively. A total of 248,423 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Aug 2024, 08:19 AM IST Sbi Share Price Today Live: Sbi volume yesterday was 14 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 15917 k

Sbi Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 6.67% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 248 k.

22 Aug 2024, 08:03 AM IST Sbi Share Price Today Live: Sbi closed at ₹820 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Sbi Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 821 & 811.4 yesterday to end at 815.8. Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent downtrend.

