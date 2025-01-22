Sbi Share Price Live blog for 22 Jan 2025

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, SBI's stock opened at ₹784.95 and closed at ₹779.05. The day's high was ₹785.30, while the low reached ₹756.25. The market capitalization stood at ₹677,423.30 crore. Over the past year, SBI's stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹912.10 and a low of ₹600.70. The trading volume on the BSE was 953,600 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The share price of SBI has decreased by 0.55%, currently trading at ₹754.80. Over the past year, SBI shares have experienced a price increase of 20.22%. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.41%, reaching 23024.65 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.46%
|3 Months
|1.58%
|6 Months
|-12.14%
|YTD
|-4.52%
|1 Year
|20.22%
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Sbi on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|777.55
|Support 1
|748.7
|Resistance 2
|795.65
|Support 2
|737.95
|Resistance 3
|806.4
|Support 3
|719.85
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹975.0, 28.46% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹700.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1075.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|17
|17
|17
|18
|Buy
|11
|11
|11
|12
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Sell
|4
|4
|4
|3
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|2
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 23.47% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 953 k.
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹785.3 & ₹756.25 yesterday to end at ₹759. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend