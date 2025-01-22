Hello User
Sbi Share Price Live blog for 22 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:19 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : Sbi stock price went down today, 22 Jan 2025, by -2.57 %. The stock closed at 779.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 759 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, SBI's stock opened at 784.95 and closed at 779.05. The day's high was 785.30, while the low reached 756.25. The market capitalization stood at 677,423.30 crore. Over the past year, SBI's stock has seen a 52-week high of 912.10 and a low of 600.70. The trading volume on the BSE was 953,600 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Jan 2025, 09:19 AM IST Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The share price of SBI has decreased by 0.55%, currently trading at 754.80. Over the past year, SBI shares have experienced a price increase of 20.22%. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.41%, reaching 23024.65 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.46%
3 Months1.58%
6 Months-12.14%
YTD-4.52%
1 Year20.22%
22 Jan 2025, 08:50 AM IST Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Sbi on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1777.55Support 1748.7
Resistance 2795.65Support 2737.95
Resistance 3806.4Support 3719.85
22 Jan 2025, 08:38 AM IST Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 975.0, 28.46% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 700.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1075.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy17171718
    Buy11111112
    Hold5554
    Sell4443
    Strong Sell1112
22 Jan 2025, 08:20 AM IST Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Sbi volume yesterday was 14 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 11910 k

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 23.47% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 953 k.

22 Jan 2025, 08:05 AM IST Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Sbi closed at ₹779.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 785.3 & 756.25 yesterday to end at 759. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

