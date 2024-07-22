Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Sbi Share Price Live blog for 22 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:45 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : Sbi stock price went down today, 22 Jul 2024, by -0.47 %. The stock closed at 893.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 889.2 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, SBI's stock opened at 896.35, reached a high of 898.8, and a low of 883.05 before closing at 893.4. The market cap stood at 793,576.54 crore, with a 52-week high of 912.1 and a low of 543.15. The BSE volume for the day was 709,711 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Jul 2024, 08:45 AM IST Sbi Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Sbi Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Sbi on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1897.17Support 1881.47
Resistance 2905.93Support 2874.53
Resistance 3912.87Support 3865.77
22 Jul 2024, 08:36 AM IST Sbi Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Sbi Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 926.0, 4.14% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 665.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1060.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy17171821
    Buy13131210
    Hold6666
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell2221
22 Jul 2024, 08:15 AM IST Sbi Share Price Today Live: Sbi volume yesterday was 15 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 18042 k

Sbi Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 15.35% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 709 k.

22 Jul 2024, 08:02 AM IST Sbi Share Price Today Live: Sbi closed at ₹893.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Sbi Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 898.8 & 883.05 yesterday to end at 889.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.