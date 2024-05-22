Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI Stock Dips in Trading Today

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, SBI opened at ₹824.85 and closed at ₹820.85. The stock's high for the day was ₹836.2, while the low was ₹819.55. SBI's market capitalization stood at ₹741,233.64 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹839.6, and the 52-week low was ₹543.15. The BSE volume for SBI was 369,412 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Sbi Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Sbi Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between levels of 821.63 and 814.98 in the past hour. Traders could consider employing rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support level of 814.98 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 821.63.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|819.72
|Support 1
|816.72
|Resistance 2
|820.88
|Support 2
|814.88
|Resistance 3
|822.72
|Support 3
|813.72
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: State Bank Of India share price live: Today's Price range
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The State Bank Of India stock reached a low of ₹813.6 and a high of ₹827.85 on the current day.
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 27.12% higher than yesterday
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The volume of SBI traded until 12 AM is 27.12% higher than yesterday, while the price is trading at ₹817.8, up by -1.54%. Both volume and price are important indicators for studying trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may suggest a further decline in prices.
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving within a range of 819.08 and 814.38 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support of 814.38 and selling near the hourly resistance of 819.08.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|821.63
|Support 1
|814.98
|Resistance 2
|824.27
|Support 2
|810.97
|Resistance 3
|828.28
|Support 3
|808.33
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|817.83
|10 Days
|814.84
|20 Days
|809.77
|50 Days
|777.71
|100 Days
|726.87
|300 Days
|655.50
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Sbi Short Term and Long Term Trends
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Sbi share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Sbi Share Price Today Live: Sbi trading at ₹819.1, down -1.38% from yesterday's ₹830.55
Sbi Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Sbi has broken the first support of ₹821.4 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹812.15. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹812.15 then there can be further negative price movement.
Sbi Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is 19.53% higher than yesterday
Sbi Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of SBI until 11 AM is 19.53% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹816.2, up by -1.73%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could indicate a potential further decline in prices.
Sbi Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Sbi Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 823.42 and 814.72 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support of 814.72 and selling near the hourly resistance of 823.42.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|819.08
|Support 1
|814.38
|Resistance 2
|821.87
|Support 2
|812.47
|Resistance 3
|823.78
|Support 3
|809.68
Sbi Share Price Today Live: Sbi trading at ₹816.5, down -1.69% from yesterday's ₹830.55
Sbi Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Sbi has broken the first support of ₹821.4 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹812.15. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹812.15 then there can be further negative price movement.
Sbi Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers
Sbi Share Price Today Live: Today, the SBI share price has dropped by 1.71% to reach ₹816.35, in line with the decline seen in its peer companies like HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, and Kotak Mahindra Bank. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are also slightly down by 0.01% and 0.09% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|HDFC Bank
|1456.05
|-2.35
|-0.16
|1757.8
|1363.45
|1106148.18
|ICICI Bank
|1108.45
|-12.2
|-1.09
|1169.3
|898.85
|778390.79
|State Bank Of India
|816.35
|-14.2
|-1.71
|839.6
|543.15
|728560.69
|Axis Bank
|1123.2
|-14.4
|-1.27
|1182.8
|909.55
|346683.59
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|1686.8
|-10.3
|-0.61
|2063.0
|1544.15
|335322.35
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹780.0, 4.6% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹570.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹890.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|18
|18
|21
|22
|Buy
|12
|12
|10
|11
|Hold
|7
|7
|6
|4
|Sell
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|1
|1
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 36.91% higher than yesterday
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The volume of SBI traded up until 10 AM is 36.91% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹817.85, showing an increase of -1.53%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Sbi touched a high of 825.15 & a low of 816.45 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|823.42
|Support 1
|814.72
|Resistance 2
|828.63
|Support 2
|811.23
|Resistance 3
|832.12
|Support 3
|806.02
Sbi Share Price Live Updates:
STATE BANK OF INDIA
STATE BANK OF INDIA
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The stock price of SBI has decreased by 1.48% today to reach ₹818.25, in line with its industry counterparts. Other banks like HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, and Kotak Mahindra Bank are also experiencing declines today. In general, the Nifty and Sensex indices are down by 0.14% and -0.08% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|HDFC Bank
|1456.35
|-2.05
|-0.14
|1757.8
|1363.45
|1106376.08
|ICICI Bank
|1113.6
|-7.05
|-0.63
|1169.3
|898.85
|782007.3
|State Bank Of India
|818.25
|-12.3
|-1.48
|839.6
|543.15
|730256.37
|Axis Bank
|1126.95
|-10.65
|-0.94
|1182.8
|909.55
|347841.05
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|1690.2
|-6.9
|-0.41
|2063.0
|1544.15
|335998.24
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Sbi trading at ₹822.2, down -1.01% from yesterday's ₹830.55
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Sbi share price is at ₹822.2 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹821.4 and ₹838.1 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹821.4 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 838.1 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Sbi Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Sbi Share Price Today Live: The price of SBI shares has dropped by 0.76% and is currently trading at ₹824.25. Over the past year, SBI shares have gained 43.92%, reaching ₹824.25. In comparison, the Nifty has risen by 23.01% to 22529.05 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.52%
|3 Months
|7.96%
|6 Months
|47.93%
|YTD
|29.37%
|1 Year
|43.92%
Sbi Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Sbi Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Sbi on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|838.53
|Support 1
|821.83
|Resistance 2
|845.77
|Support 2
|812.37
|Resistance 3
|855.23
|Support 3
|805.13
Sbi Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Sbi Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹780.0, 6.09% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹570.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹890.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|18
|18
|21
|22
|Buy
|12
|12
|10
|11
|Hold
|7
|7
|6
|4
|Sell
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|1
|1
Sbi Share Price Today Live: Sbi volume yesterday was 14 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 20866 k
Sbi Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 30.96% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 369 k.
Sbi Share Price Today Live: Sbi closed at ₹820.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Sbi Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹836.2 & ₹819.55 yesterday to end at ₹820.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!