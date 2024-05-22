Hello User
Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI Stock Dips in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
24 min read . 01:35 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : Sbi stock price went down today, 22 May 2024, by -1.38 %. The stock closed at 830.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 819.1 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, SBI opened at 824.85 and closed at 820.85. The stock's high for the day was 836.2, while the low was 819.55. SBI's market capitalization stood at 741,233.64 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 839.6, and the 52-week low was 543.15. The BSE volume for SBI was 369,412 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 May 2024, 01:35 PM IST Sbi Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Sbi Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between levels of 821.63 and 814.98 in the past hour. Traders could consider employing rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support level of 814.98 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 821.63.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1819.72Support 1816.72
Resistance 2820.88Support 2814.88
Resistance 3822.72Support 3813.72
22 May 2024, 01:05 PM IST Sbi Share Price Live Updates: State Bank Of India share price live: Today's Price range

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The State Bank Of India stock reached a low of 813.6 and a high of 827.85 on the current day.

22 May 2024, 12:51 PM IST Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 27.12% higher than yesterday

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The volume of SBI traded until 12 AM is 27.12% higher than yesterday, while the price is trading at 817.8, up by -1.54%. Both volume and price are important indicators for studying trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may suggest a further decline in prices.

22 May 2024, 12:35 PM IST Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving within a range of 819.08 and 814.38 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support of 814.38 and selling near the hourly resistance of 819.08.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1821.63Support 1814.98
Resistance 2824.27Support 2810.97
Resistance 3828.28Support 3808.33
22 May 2024, 12:23 PM IST Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days817.83
10 Days814.84
20 Days809.77
50 Days777.71
100 Days726.87
300 Days655.50
22 May 2024, 12:21 PM IST Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Sbi Short Term and Long Term Trends

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Sbi share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

22 May 2024, 12:16 PM IST Sbi Share Price Today Live: Sbi trading at ₹819.1, down -1.38% from yesterday's ₹830.55

Sbi Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Sbi has broken the first support of 821.4 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 812.15. If the stock price breaks the second support of 812.15 then there can be further negative price movement.

22 May 2024, 11:49 AM IST Sbi Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is 19.53% higher than yesterday

Sbi Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of SBI until 11 AM is 19.53% higher than yesterday, with the price at 816.2, up by -1.73%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could indicate a potential further decline in prices.

22 May 2024, 11:33 AM IST Sbi Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Sbi Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 823.42 and 814.72 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support of 814.72 and selling near the hourly resistance of 823.42.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1819.08Support 1814.38
Resistance 2821.87Support 2812.47
Resistance 3823.78Support 3809.68
22 May 2024, 11:21 AM IST Sbi Share Price Today Live: Sbi trading at ₹816.5, down -1.69% from yesterday's ₹830.55

Sbi Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Sbi has broken the first support of 821.4 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 812.15. If the stock price breaks the second support of 812.15 then there can be further negative price movement.

22 May 2024, 11:19 AM IST Sbi Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Sbi Share Price Today Live: Today, the SBI share price has dropped by 1.71% to reach 816.35, in line with the decline seen in its peer companies like HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, and Kotak Mahindra Bank. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are also slightly down by 0.01% and 0.09% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
HDFC Bank1456.05-2.35-0.161757.81363.451106148.18
ICICI Bank1108.45-12.2-1.091169.3898.85778390.79
State Bank Of India816.35-14.2-1.71839.6543.15728560.69
Axis Bank1123.2-14.4-1.271182.8909.55346683.59
Kotak Mahindra Bank1686.8-10.3-0.612063.01544.15335322.35
22 May 2024, 11:00 AM IST Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 780.0, 4.6% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 570.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 890.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy18182122
    Buy12121011
    Hold7764
    Sell1122
    Strong Sell2211
22 May 2024, 10:49 AM IST Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 36.91% higher than yesterday

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The volume of SBI traded up until 10 AM is 36.91% higher than yesterday, with the price at 817.85, showing an increase of -1.53%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.

22 May 2024, 10:39 AM IST Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Sbi touched a high of 825.15 & a low of 816.45 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1823.42Support 1814.72
Resistance 2828.63Support 2811.23
Resistance 3832.12Support 3806.02
22 May 2024, 10:13 AM IST Sbi Share Price Live Updates:

22 May 2024, 09:52 AM IST Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The stock price of SBI has decreased by 1.48% today to reach 818.25, in line with its industry counterparts. Other banks like HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, and Kotak Mahindra Bank are also experiencing declines today. In general, the Nifty and Sensex indices are down by 0.14% and -0.08% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
HDFC Bank1456.35-2.05-0.141757.81363.451106376.08
ICICI Bank1113.6-7.05-0.631169.3898.85782007.3
State Bank Of India818.25-12.3-1.48839.6543.15730256.37
Axis Bank1126.95-10.65-0.941182.8909.55347841.05
Kotak Mahindra Bank1690.2-6.9-0.412063.01544.15335998.24
22 May 2024, 09:33 AM IST Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Sbi trading at ₹822.2, down -1.01% from yesterday's ₹830.55

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Sbi share price is at 822.2 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 821.4 and 838.1 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 821.4 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 838.1 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

22 May 2024, 09:22 AM IST Sbi Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Sbi Share Price Today Live: The price of SBI shares has dropped by 0.76% and is currently trading at 824.25. Over the past year, SBI shares have gained 43.92%, reaching 824.25. In comparison, the Nifty has risen by 23.01% to 22529.05 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.52%
3 Months7.96%
6 Months47.93%
YTD29.37%
1 Year43.92%
22 May 2024, 08:48 AM IST Sbi Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Sbi Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Sbi on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1838.53Support 1821.83
Resistance 2845.77Support 2812.37
Resistance 3855.23Support 3805.13
22 May 2024, 08:37 AM IST Sbi Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Sbi Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 780.0, 6.09% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 570.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 890.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy18182122
    Buy12121011
    Hold7764
    Sell1122
    Strong Sell2211
22 May 2024, 08:21 AM IST Sbi Share Price Today Live: Sbi volume yesterday was 14 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 20866 k

Sbi Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 30.96% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 369 k.

22 May 2024, 08:03 AM IST Sbi Share Price Today Live: Sbi closed at ₹820.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Sbi Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 836.2 & 819.55 yesterday to end at 820.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

