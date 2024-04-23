Hello User
Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI Stock Sees Positive Trading Momentum Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Sbi stock price went up today, 23 Apr 2024, by 2 %. The stock closed at 750.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 765.85 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi Stock Price Today

Sbi Share Price Today : On the last day, SBI's stock opened at 754.95, reached a high of 768.95, and a low of 750.45 before closing at 750.8. The market capitalization was 683490.49 crore, with a 52-week high of 793.5 and a 52-week low of 525.25. The BSE volume for the day was 871,015 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Apr 2024, 09:01 AM IST Sbi share price Today :Sbi trading at ₹765.85, up 2% from yesterday's ₹750.8

The current price of SBI stock is 765.85, with a percent change of 2% and a net change of 15.05. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 2% from the previous trading day, with a net gain of 15.05.

23 Apr 2024, 08:03 AM IST Sbi share price Live :Sbi closed at ₹750.8 on last trading day

On the last day, SBI (State Bank of India) had a trading volume of 871,015 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 750.8.

