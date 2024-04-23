Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI Stock Sees Positive Trading Momentum Today

Sbi Share Price Today : On the last day, SBI's stock opened at ₹754.95, reached a high of ₹768.95, and a low of ₹750.45 before closing at ₹750.8. The market capitalization was ₹683490.49 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹793.5 and a 52-week low of ₹525.25. The BSE volume for the day was 871,015 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current price of SBI stock is ₹765.85, with a percent change of 2% and a net change of ₹15.05. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 2% from the previous trading day, with a net gain of ₹15.05.
On the last day, SBI (State Bank of India) had a trading volume of 871,015 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
