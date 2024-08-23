Sbi Share Price Live blog for 23 Aug 2024

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, SBI opened at ₹819.85 and closed at ₹815.8. The stock reached a high of ₹823.7 and a low of ₹817.4. SBI's market capitalization stood at ₹731952.09 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹912.1, while the 52-week low is ₹543.15. The volume of shares traded on the BSE was 494,896.
Sbi Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Sbi on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|823.47
|Support 1
|816.67
|Resistance 2
|827.08
|Support 2
|813.48
|Resistance 3
|830.27
|Support 3
|809.87
Sbi Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹966.5, 17.84% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹685.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1075.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|17
|17
|17
|18
|Buy
|13
|13
|13
|12
|Hold
|6
|6
|6
|7
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Sbi Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 45.65% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 494 k.
Sbi Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹823.7 & ₹817.4 yesterday to end at ₹820.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend