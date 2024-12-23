Sbi Share Price Live blog for 23 Dec 2024

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, SBI opened at ₹833.8 and closed slightly lower at ₹832.8. The stock reached a high of ₹836.4 and a low of ₹810 during the day. SBI's market capitalization stands at ₹724,679.2 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a high of ₹912.1 and a low of ₹600.7. The BSE volume for the day was 467,910 shares.
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Sbi on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|827.6
|Support 1
|802.1
|Resistance 2
|844.55
|Support 2
|793.55
|Resistance 3
|853.1
|Support 3
|776.6
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1000.0, 23.08% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹690.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1075.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|17
|17
|18
|18
|Buy
|11
|11
|11
|12
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Sell
|4
|4
|4
|3
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|2
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 15.29% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 309 k.
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹836.4 & ₹810 yesterday to end at ₹812.5. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.