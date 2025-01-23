Sbi Share Price Live blog for 23 Jan 2025

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, SBI opened at ₹762.85 and closed at ₹759, experiencing a high of ₹762.85 and a low of ₹738.30. The market capitalization stood at ₹672,425.50 crore. Over the past year, SBI reached a 52-week high of ₹912.10 and a low of ₹600.70. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 237,866 shares, reflecting investor activity in the banking sector.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 14.49% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 237 k.
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹762.85 & ₹738.3 yesterday to end at ₹753.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend