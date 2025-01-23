Hello User
Sbi Share Price Live blog for 23 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:20 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : Sbi stock price went down today, 23 Jan 2025, by -0.76 %. The stock closed at 759 per share. The stock is currently trading at 753.25 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, SBI opened at 762.85 and closed at 759, experiencing a high of 762.85 and a low of 738.30. The market capitalization stood at 672,425.50 crore. Over the past year, SBI reached a 52-week high of 912.10 and a low of 600.70. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 237,866 shares, reflecting investor activity in the banking sector.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Jan 2025, 08:20 AM IST Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Sbi volume yesterday was 10 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 11865 k

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 14.49% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 237 k.

23 Jan 2025, 08:05 AM IST Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Sbi closed at ₹759 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 762.85 & 738.3 yesterday to end at 753.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

